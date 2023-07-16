Branko horoscope: the astrologer’s forecast for today

BRANKO HOROSCOPE – What the stars say in the horoscope about Branko of today, Sunday 16th July 2023? The astrologer has consulted the stars, and as always his horoscope was broadcast by the radio station, RDS, or other online sites such as the city courier or solodonna.it. Below are the complete predictions (present online) sign by sign of Branko’s horoscope today, Sunday 16th July 2023:

Aries

Dear Aries, noisy and sensual Sunday, with Venus and Mars brightening up the day. Jupiter has an effect on finances, which in the days to come will test your discipline, perseverance and ability. Pay attention to bureaucratic oversights. Be careful with food, don’t weigh yourself down.

Bull



Dear friends of Taurus, according to Branko’s horoscope, family dispute? The fault of the opposite moon, which also complicates the relationship with the collaborators. At home they say you only think about yourself. But you are in a hurry or need to finish a job, and delays make you angry. Try to stay calm at least today.

Twins

Dear Gemini, you should pay homage to your love with flowers, poems or gifts, to reiterate that your feeling is the greatest in the world. Curb the passionate impulses of Venus and Mars, which are already directed elsewhere. Good time for inherited or bought properties.

Cancer



Dear Cancers, Branko promises you a day all to yourself, dedicated to travel and holidays. Thanks to Mercury you could become richer overnight, try to follow messages and news. It will be an unforgettable birthday.

Lion

Dear friends of Leo, according to Branko’s horoscope for today (Sunday 16 July 2023), there is some very ambiguous influence: Venus and fiery Mars in your sign animate old and new loves, but with the Moon in Scorpio everything becomes more difficult. Branko suggests you pay attention to your health and postpone the clashes if you can.

COUPLE AFFINITIES FOR ALL ZODIAC SIGNS

Virgin

Dear Virgos, there will be an important moment of clarification within the couple, in the family or in professional relationships. With the Moon in Scorpio you will have original ideas and initiatives. Languid Pluto, but there’s still no one to make you lose your head: don’t worry, it’s coming.

Balance

Dear Libra, excellent Saturn and Jupiter, which push your professional success. This year has unimaginable surprises in store for you. In love? With the complicity of Mars and Venus today you will make a massacre, you are a record! If there is a person you like, declare yourself without fear.

BRANKO’S HOROSCOPE FOR 2023

Scorpio

Dear Scorpios, according to Branko’s horoscope today, you will be restless and stressed. Until the 29th, try to avoid overdoing it and go slowly. There will be news to make this Sunday pleasant: in her sign the Moon arrives in a crescent phase, which will follow you with her power until the 23rd. A useful time to start a big project (or a big love affair).

Sagittarius

Dear Sagittarius, the moon will arrive in your sign on Tuesday. For that day organize meetings and business. But until then find someone dream, and revitalize that relationship become routine. Relationships have to change to survive (even at work).

Capricorn

Dear Capricorn friends, you are recovering after yesterday’s Moon change. Follow a lighter diet, and enjoy some walks in the mountains or by the lake. The Moon inspires the man of your sign and ignites his passion. The partner will not be happy about it.

Acquarium

Dear Aquarius, according to Branko’s horoscope for today (Sunday 16 July 2023), you have to change your relationship with others and with authority, but it’s not the right day to start. Your family or relationship life must take precedence. If Venus is the goddess of love and today she scolds you, she has her reasons. Branko adds that some relatives abroad are asking for news of you.

Fish

Dear Pisces, you have an amazing Moon for business-career: take the initiative and it will go just fine. In love, there is no shortage of marriage proposals or invitations to live together (the suggestion is not to trust). You are able to conquer even in adulthood because your charm is irresistible.

WHAT IS THE ASCENDANT AND HOW IS IT CALCULATED