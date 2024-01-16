Branko Horoscope: the astrologer's predictions for today

BRANKO HOROSCOPE – What do the stars say in the horoscope of Branko of today, Tuesday 16 January 2024? The astrologer consulted the stars, and as always his own horoscope it was broadcast by the radio station, RDS, or other online sites such as Il corriere della città or solodonna.it. Below are the complete predictions (present online) sign by sign of Branko's horoscope today, Tuesday 16 January 2024:

Aries

Dear Aries, all the stress you have accumulated in the past few days could explode over the next few hours, making you feel a little destabilized.

Bull



Dear Taurus friends, according to Branko's horoscope, try to put aside laziness and get busy. Lately you've put on a few extra pounds and this hasn't helped you feel better at all, especially with yourself.

Twins

Dear Gemini, it's the right time to do some cleaning in your life. The time has come to understand which are the true friends to whom you will have to bond closely in the future and which are the people you will have to turn away. With kindness eh, but at the door.

Cancer

Dear Cancer, someone could try to rival you or put a spoke in your wheels. In these cases, calm and caution is always needed. Try to sharpen your claws also so you don't get caught.

Lion

Dear Leo friends, according to Branko's horoscope for today, January 16, 2024, after some rather gray weeks, your time has come. The Moon in Aries will bring some happy news that could change your current situation.

Virgin

Dear Virgo, you will have to try to carve out a little more time for yourself and your interests. Try to create your own spaces which will also help you understand what you really want to do in the future.

Balance

Dear Libra, the opposite Moon could play tricks on you in the next few hours. Even a small distraction will be enough to cause something unpleasant to happen. Also try to delegate some heavy tasks to others.

Scorpio

Dear Scorpio, according to Branko's horoscope today, important conditions may soon arise that could make you more positive and optimistic. Anyone who is looking for a new job or has been waiting for a response for a long time could receive an important call today, perhaps to do an interview.

Sagittarius

Dear Sagittarius, Venus in your sign could give you beautiful emotions especially when it comes to love. This is not the time to sit back and watch, it's better to be more enterprising to achieve something important.

Capricorn

Dear Capricorn friends, the Moon in square could slow down your projects and slow down your ambitions a little. Obviously this is only a transitory phase that should not worry you.

Acquarium

Dear Aquarius, according to Branko's horoscope today (Tuesday 16 January 2024), the day could see you totally absorbed in the conclusion of a contract or an important deal. Try to always stay focused on what you are doing and do not allow yourself distractions that could prove fatal.

Fish

Dear Pisces, you will be very busy resolving some practical situations. There will also be financial matters that will occupy much of your time.

