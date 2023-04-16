Branko horoscope: the astrologer’s forecast for today

BRANKO HOROSCOPE – What the stars say in the horoscope about Branko of today, Sunday 16th April 2023? The astrologer has consulted the stars, and as always his horoscope was broadcast by the radio station, RDS, or other online sites such as the city courier or solodonna.it. Below are the complete predictions (present online) sign by sign of Branko’s horoscope today, Sunday 16th April 2023:

Aries

Dear Aries, there may be some tensions this weekend. The situation will be more tense than usual. Try to stay calm. In love, misunderstandings are likely to occur on the night between Saturday and Sunday. Be careful not to leave out unpleasant details.

Bull



Dear Taurus friends, according to Branko’s horoscope, ambiguous sky: some of you will be pleasantly impressed by people; others annoyed. Anyone wishing to work in a new field can get favorable conditions. Health is good.

Twins

Dear Gemini, it’s not yet the right time to break the ice, so make an effort to face every issue head on. Spending money on useless things could put you in financial difficulty… Calm down.

Cancer



Dear Cancers, many of you are likely to face some upheavals. You may have to work very hard to be successful at work. Even at home, things may not improve.

Lion

Dear Leo friends, according to Branko’s horoscope today (Sunday April 16, 2023), you have to share your problems. Talking about it will do you good this mid-April weekend. Ask for help when you need it and try not to torture yourself! As the expectations of those around you grow, so do your burdens.

Virgin

Dear Virgos, if you notice that someone else is struggling, take some time to help them, it could be helpful for both of you. Perhaps the financial situation will improve for you.

Balance

Dear Libras, being organized is important. It will be easy to get into a productive rhythm. The weekend might be fine. Now that your finances have stabilized, you can risk your money wisely.

Scorpio

Dear Scorpio, according to Branko’s horoscope today, heaven tells you that life will be much easier if you deal with the right people. Having a strategy in place will make it easier to deal with potential problems. You need to relax and unwind. A trip will lift your spirits and give you much-needed relief from stress.

Sagittarius

Dear Sagittarius, take some time to think about how you can fulfill your responsibilities more systematically than by making random attempts. On the weekend, be cautious in conversations with your partner.

Capricorn

Dear Capricorn friends, your problems may be far away from you right now. Take the opportunity to do what you want without worrying about what other people think.

Acquarium

Dear Aquarius, according to Branko’s horoscope today (Sunday 16 April 2023), an essentially joyful period, so having fun is your priority in everything you do. An unexpected gift from a loved one is sure to brighten up your weekend.

Fish

Dear Pisces, students may exceed our expectations in the coming days. Love may not be smiling on you this weekend, especially if you are already having problems in the relationship.

