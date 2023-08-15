Branko horoscope: the astrologer’s forecast for today

BRANKO HOROSCOPE – What do the stars say in the horoscope about Branko of today, Tuesday 15 August 2023? The astrologer has consulted the stars, and as always his horoscope was broadcast by the radio station, RDS, or other online sites such as the city courier or solodonna.it. Below are the complete predictions (present online) sign by sign of Branko’s horoscope today, Tuesday 15 August 2023:

Aries

Dear Aries, the Moon is in your sign: there is no better passport for an intense and perhaps lasting encounter.

Bull



Dear friends of Taurus, according to Branko’s horoscope, mid-August is romantic and passionate. Venus in Leo turns your relationships and feelings upside down, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t fun.

Twins

Dear Gemini, if you are not in love yet, it will happen to you soon, perhaps today which is August 15th! The fiery Moon near Jupiter is a very auspicious sign.

Cancer



Dear Cancers, August 15th can be tiring, especially if your work involves the tourism and entertainment sector. But don’t worry, because in the end the balance will be more than positive.

Lion

Dear friends of Leo, according to Branko’s horoscope for today (Tuesday 15 August 2023), this August 15th is amazing! The Moon in Aries next to Jupiter indicates success and luck, and the star of love ensures you a very hot day.

COUPLE AFFINITIES FOR ALL ZODIAC SIGNS

Virgin

Dear Virgos, this August 15th is decidedly sensual, you won’t be able to complain from this point of view. Green light to the dance of love and joie de vivre!

Balance

Dear Libra, August 15th is hot in every sense. The Moon in Aries provokes and teases, sparks quarrels and prepares the ground for passionate reconciliations. What a fiery day!

BRANKO’S HOROSCOPE FOR 2023

Scorpio

Dear Scorpios, according to Branko’s horoscope today, the impetuous Moon of August 15th assures you a day of strong and contrasting colors. Eros is in the air, as is the passionate clash. Who are we to stop you from fully experiencing all of this?

Sagittarius

Dear Sagittarius, the time has come for you to make plans for your home and family, especially if you are young and in love. As long as Jupiter is on your side, you should lay the foundations for a solid and lasting future.

Capricorn

Dear friends of Capricorns, this August 15th is hot as the sand at noon: how much passion you have in your body! Treat yourself to everything you want, you need it.

Acquarium

Dear Aquarius, according to Branko’s horoscope for today (Tuesday 15 August 2023), very pleasant days await you, starting today which is August 15th. You will have fun and – if you go on a flirt hunt – you will also be quite lucky.

Fish

Dear Pisces, this mid-August is very positive: there is certainly no shortage of fun, as well as sex, which will be intense and satisfying.

WHAT IS THE ASCENDANT AND HOW IS IT CALCULATED