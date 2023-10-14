Branko Horoscope: the astrologer’s predictions for today

BRANKO HOROSCOPE – What the stars say in the horoscope of Branko of today, Saturday 14 October2023? The astrologer consulted the stars, and as always his own horoscope it was broadcast by the radio station, RDS, or other online sites such as Il corriere della città or solodonna.it. Below are the complete predictions (present online) sign by sign of Branko’s horoscope today, Saturday 14 October 2023:

Aries

Dear Aries, you must follow your goals without fear. You don’t lack enthusiasm, you are optimistic, but you are also distracting yourself a little too much: perhaps you need to find your usual calm again…

Bull



Dear Taurus friends, according to Branko’s horoscope, those around you love you, but sometimes you don’t accept advice because you prefer to do your own thing… Be careful of the past that comes back: you have to learn from mistakes!

Twins

Dear Gemini, new relationships are good: friendships are really important in this period. You have to concentrate on those and not think about the controversies: they only take away your energy…



Cancer

Dear Cancer, you need to get away from everyday life, on this Saturday you need to escape, to do something else. The sentimental sphere is good!

Lion

Dear Leo friends, according to Branko’s horoscope today (Saturday 14 October 2023), those around you, even if they don’t want to, influence you or tend to do so. And this is not always a good thing. Surround yourself with friends, with people who love you without any interests at stake…

Virgin

Dear Virgos, you have finally found your usual serenity, but today – Saturday 15 October 2022 – you will have to forgive someone and move on. You can’t be angry: life smiles at you! Do it too…

Balance

Dear Libra, you have to be with others, you cannot isolate yourself: sometimes you feel left aside, but this is not the case. You are not invincible, but neither can you alienate yourself from everything and everyone…

Scorpio

Dear Scorpio, according to Branko’s horoscope today, pay attention to the past, old memories are peeking into your life. Everything is going swimmingly: you are positive, energetic, keep going!

Sagittarius

Dear Sagittarius, you have talent to spare, you have no shortage of ideas and you will be able to win. But try not to be impatient, you must remain calm to welcome the results that will soon arrive.

Capricorn

Dear Capricorn friends, sometimes you try to show yourself different, but you can’t wear a mask: you don’t have to pretend, you have to go forward on your own path with courage.

Acquarium

Dear Aquarius, according to Branko’s horoscope today (Saturday 14 October 2023), you have finally achieved the right balance, but today you will be a little tired: how about spending an evening in total relaxation? You really need it!

Fish

Dear Pisces, you are in a good mood, energetic, positive, but sometimes you think too much about the future and don’t focus on the present. Try to dedicate this day to yourself and the person you love.

