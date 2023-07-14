Branko horoscope: the astrologer’s forecast for today

BRANKO HOROSCOPE – What do the stars say in the horoscope about Branko of today, Friday 14th July 2023? The astrologer has consulted the stars, and as always his horoscope was broadcast by the radio station, RDS, or other online sites such as the city courier or solodonna.it. Below are the complete predictions (present online) sign by sign of Branko’s horoscope today, Friday 14th July 2023:

Aries

Dear Aries, in love you will have to try to avoid excesses, especially during the weekend which is now upon us. Your way of acting, often too impetuous and impulsive, could play tricks on you.

Bull



Dear friends of Taurus, according to Branko’s horoscope, your energy and creativity will arouse the envy of those around you. You are very practical people but also very determined. Fortune smiles at you.

Twins

Dear Gemini, your excessive emotionality makes your mood unstable. That’s why, especially this weekend, you could get into conflict with those people you don’t like the most.

Cancer



Dear Cancers, in love you will be truly irresistible and full of vitality. But you shouldn’t make the mistake of neglecting your health. Don’t forget to put yourself first, especially right now.

Lion

Dear friends of Leo, according to Branko’s horoscope for today (Friday 14 July 2023), your leadership skills are never in question, even if your health is lame, especially in this phase. In this mid-July weekend you will have to try to rest more and avoid overwork or headaches.

Virgin

Dear Virgos, you are proving that you know how to keep up even in the face of the most complicated situations. Over the next few hours you will be able to make important decisions by leveraging your wisdom.

Balance

Dear Libra, your personality is at the top and will allow you to impose your ideas and leverage your charisma to get what you want. In love we must try to move with caution.

Scorpio

Dear Scorpios, according to Branko’s horoscope today, you are one step ahead of everyone else. There will also be some unexpected gains which will be a nice surprise for you. This weekend you will have to try to explore all those unexplored horizons.

Sagittarius

Dear Sagittarius, your adventurous spirit makes you more fascinating than ever. The time has come to demonstrate your true value to others, to expose yourself and bring out the grit of the best days.

Capricorn

Dear Capricorn friends, your energy is skyrocketing right now. You are true leaders, envied by all and especially flattered by colleagues and superiors. Financially, however, there is still something wrong.

Acquarium

Dear Aquarius, according to Branko’s horoscope today (Friday July 14, 2023), you are neglecting your health too much and this is certainly not good news in view of the weekend. In love, some misunderstandings with the partner could still emerge.

Fish

Dear Pisces, you are truly a concentrate of enviable energy. But you will have to try to take better care of your health also because you are demanding too much from yourself.

