Branko Horoscope: the astrologer’s predictions for today

BRANKO HOROSCOPE – What do the stars say in the horoscope of Branko of today, Friday 13 October2023? The astrologer consulted the stars, and as always his own horoscope it was broadcast by the radio station, RDS, or other online sites such as Il corriere della città or solodonna.it. Below are the complete predictions (present online) sign by sign of Branko’s horoscope today, Friday 13 October 2023:

Aries

Dear Aries, Jupiter will guide you in the right direction. You can get great satisfaction and make the best decisions. Don’t think too much about things and consequences, enjoy the journey more. Find the right balance between duty and power.

Bull



Dear Taurus friends, according to Branko’s horoscope, there are many changes around the corner and luck is finally turning on your side: taking a risk every now and then is good. He will give you that adrenaline rush you need to regain enthusiasm and confidence.

Twins

Dear Gemini, you have clear values ​​that you rightly do not want to give up. However, you must understand and accept the fact that someone may think differently. Otherwise you should only hang out with like-minded people in your bubble. Pay attention to your physical fitness, don’t neglect your diet.



Cancer

Dear Cancer, only calm will allow you to make the right decisions. Don’t be hasty. You will be able to overcome all obstacles and everything will be fine. Be careful of doubts: you have to get to the bottom of things, only in this way will you understand which path to take.

Lion

Dear Leo friends, according to Branko’s horoscope today (Friday 13 October 2023), perhaps the time has come to book a holiday. You are tired of the same old routine and need something new. Find a clear goal and leave no stone unturned.

COUPLE AFFINITIES FOR ALL ZODIAC SIGNS

Virgin

Dear Virgo, everything flows too quickly and you don’t know which way to go. Try to stay calm and understand which paths are right for you. Listen more to those around you, sometimes just think about yourself! Selfishness is never a good thing.

Balance

Dear Libra, if you want to achieve great successes and reach important goals, you must dare more. The stars and luck assist you. You need to understand what your priorities are and pursue them. In short, you have to change your lifestyle a little, which tends to be too routine.

BRANKO’S HOROSCOPE FOR 2023

Scorpio

Dear Scorpio, according to Branko’s horoscope today, you have many ideas but you need to clarify in your heart and head how to put them into practice. Try to express them as best you can, without getting angry if something doesn’t go according to plan.

Sagittarius

Dear Sagittarius, you are very stressed and have many thoughts running through your head. Put aside old grudges and worries and focus on the present. How about taking a vacation and taking some time to listen to your body?

Capricorn

Dear Capricorn friends, the time has come to speak bluntly. Someone will try to interrupt you, but you will know how to choose the right path. Go straight and don’t keep your thoughts inside. You are tired, but everything will be resolved soon.

Acquarium

Dear Aquarius, according to Branko’s horoscope today (Friday 13 October 2023), you will discover unexpected things about those around you. You have finally found the right path to take, now it’s time to put your desires and needs into practice. You will be able to make your dreams come true with a little effort.

Fish

Dear Pisces, perhaps it is time for you to agree to compromise a bit if you want to achieve concrete and important results. You can’t think of traveling always and only with your imagination, you need something more. Take care of your body well, try to eliminate even some bad eating habits, it’s a good thing for your health.

WHAT IS THE ASCENDANT AND HOW IT IS CALCULATED