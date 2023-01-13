Branko horoscope: the astrologer’s forecast for today

BRANKO HOROSCOPE – What do the stars say in the horoscope about Branko of today, Friday 13 January 2023? The astrologer has consulted the stars, and as always his horoscope was broadcast by the radio station, RDS, or other online sites such as the city courier or solodonna.it. Below are the complete predictions (present online) sign by sign of Branko’s horoscope today, Friday 13 January 2023:

Aries

Dear Aries, today’s sky will be interesting for mending relationships with a loved one who you have recently lost sight of. Valuable new opportunities are coming to work.

Bull



Dear friends of Taurus, according to Branko’s horoscope, if you are single, what are you waiting for to look around you? A friendship could turn out to be something more. As for work, define the terms of an agreement well.

Twins

Dear Gemini, passionate stars today – January 13th – for singles looking for a new emotional reference! As far as work is concerned, you have good intuitions, make them count.

Cancer



Dear Cancer, this sky is beautiful if you want to put down roots, long-standing couples will be able to dedicate themselves to an important project from now to the next few months. As far as work is concerned, your commitment will soon be recognized.

Lion

Dear Leo friends, according to Branko’s horoscope for today (Friday 13 January 2023), yours is a sky that speaks of love! If you are alone, what are you waiting for to look around you? As far as work is concerned, there is no shortage of things to do but don’t get caught up in unnecessary anxieties.

Virgin

Dear Virgo, in love today – January 13 – there may be too many squabbles with your partner, be careful with your words. Work chapter: try not to take hasty steps but consider your choices well.

Weight scale

Dear Libra, in love today it will be better to pay more attention to details, lately you have been a bit nervous and the tension in the couple will be felt. As far as work is concerned, there is an air of change.

Scorpio

Dear Scorpios, according to Branko’s horoscope today, if you have recently met a nice person, what are you waiting for to come forward? Courage will reward you. As far as work is concerned, you have to make choices and figure out where to move business.

Sagittarius

Dear Sagittarius, in love sometimes you need some reassurance from your partner and today you might feel a little cold. As for work, tiredness will be felt, you need to switch off.

Capricorn

Dear Capricorn friends, in love things go better, this makes you more serene and understanding towards your better half. Job? Contacts with other cities are preferred.

Acquarium

Dear Aquarius, according to Branko’s horoscope today (Friday 13 January 2023), you want to get your heart back in motion and experience authentic emotions again. What better way to do this than by increasing your circle of contacts? As far as work is concerned, be prudent and do not make choices that you might later regret.

Fish

Dear Pisces, in love you would like to have more guarantees, you are interested in a person but you do not understand what game he is playing and, in some cases, it will be you who will give him an ultimatum…

