Branko horoscope: the astrologer’s predictions for today

BRANKO HOROSCOPE – What do the stars say in the horoscope of Branko of today, Saturday 12 November 2022? The astrologer has consulted the stars, and as always his horoscope was broadcast by the radio station, RDS, or other online sites such as Il corriere della città or solodonna.it. Below are the complete predictions (available online) sign by sign of today’s Branko horoscope, Saturday 12 November 2022:

Aries

Dear Aries, over the next few hours try to close the doors to the past, you have to go on: the ideas are there, the projects as well, you just have to think about the future. This does not mean that at the end of the day you can dedicate yourself to your passions and relaxation.

Bull



Dear friends of Taurus, according to Branko’s horoscope, you have many problems, some even urgent, to be solved, but today – Saturday 12 November – you will succeed in the undertaking, which initially will seem impossible.

Twins

Dear Gemini, you can work in a group and make yourself loved, but try not to waste energy. You are a little presumptuous, sometimes self-centered, so you need to calm down a little. Caution…

Cancer



Dear Cancers, optimism is your thing: you are positive, energetic, but today you will have to avoid making important choices. Before deciding you will have to think and do it calmly. How about dedicating yourself to your hobbies to unplug a bit?

Lion

Dear friends of Leo, according to Branko’s horoscope today (Saturday 12 November 2022), stop with haste, you have to learn to be reflective. Today promises well, but fatigue in the evening will make itself felt all right …

Virgin

Dear Virgo, you have reached the right awareness, but you cannot force things and always be right. Someone will try to put a spoke in the wheel. You don’t care about them …

Weight scale

Dear Libra, changes are around the corner, luck is on your side. Try to take advantage of this moment also to do something for yourself!

Scorpio

Dear Scorpio, according to Branko’s horoscope today, the sky promises great things: you have strength, energy and you understand what is really important to you. Keep it up and you won’t go wrong!

Sagittarius

Dear Sagittarius, you are generous, understanding, nice to others and those close to you also love you for this. However, you need to slow down a little, to escape from the usual routine and relax!

Capricorn

Dear Capricorn friends, luck is on your side, you need to take advantage of this moment and move on. Fitness is good, but pay attention to the diet… Don’t overdo it.

Acquarium

Dear Aquarius, according to Branko’s horoscope today (Saturday 12 November 2022), those who are close to you envy you a little and would like to have the same security as you. Beware of discussions, unnecessary controversies: better to stay calm and think about something else.

Fish

Dear Pisces, new encounters are favored, they will also be fundamental at work for new projects. Opportunities abound. In short, you can’t ask for anything better than the stars at this time of year.

