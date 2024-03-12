Branko Horoscope: the astrologer's predictions for today

BRANKO HOROSCOPE – What do the stars say in the horoscope of Branko of today, Tuesday 12 March 2024? The astrologer consulted the stars, and as always his own horoscope it was broadcast by the radio station, RDS, or other online sites such as Il corriere della città or solodonna.it. Below are the complete predictions (present online) sign by sign of Branko's horoscope today, Tuesday 12 March 2024:

Aries

Dear Aries, the passage of Venus in Pisces must be made the most of. As? Adding more tenderness and fantasy to your love life.

Bull



Dear Taurus friends, according to Branko's horoscope, the time has come to shake off all the negativity experienced so far, especially in the emotional sphere, and get back on your feet!

Twins

Dear Gemini, the Moon in a harmonious aspect can give you a special meeting, an appointment that will make you feel sensations that you haven't felt for a long time.

Cancer

Dear Cancer, the date to circle on the calendar is March 23rd. Hold on. From that day your life can experience an important turning point, both in love and at work.

Lion

Dear Leo friends, according to Branko's horoscope today, you too are about to feel a new feeling of hope and optimism regarding the future.

COUPLE AFFINITIES FOR ALL ZODIAC SIGNS

Virgin

Dear Virgo, a very productive period at work is beginning, regardless of individual situations, new proposals will certainly arrive, unexpected clients and more earnings or contracts to be closed successfully.

Balance

Dear Libra, possible tensions and problems in the family due to Mercury in opposition. If you are arguing with children, parents or your partner it will be essential to speak openly. Clarify everything.

BRANKO'S HOROSCOPE FOR 2024

Scorpio

Dear Scorpio, according to Branko's horoscope today, a greater spirit of sacrifice is needed in this period, as well as greater care in things. Don't get into risky projects or situations.

Sagittarius

Dear Sagittarius, Venus will become more hostile but don't worry, strong relationships built on solid foundations have no reason to worry. Make dialogue and patience your weapons to overcome arguments and misunderstandings of all kinds!

Capricorn

Dear friends of Capricorns, I warn you of discussions and altercations in the family, even bitter arguments between parents and children. Don't say things that you might regret later, or that maybe you don't even think about but spit out out of anger and nervousness.

Acquarium

Dear Aquarius, according to Branko's horoscope today (Tuesday 12 March 2024), the effect of the passage of Venus in Pisces brings new offers to evaluate, contracts to sign, negotiations to move forward and much more on the work front.

Fish

Dear Pisces, a phase of your life begins that promises to be full of opportunities and interesting offers.

WHAT IS THE ASCENDANT AND HOW IT IS CALCULATED