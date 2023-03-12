Branko horoscope: the astrologer’s forecast for today

BRANKO HOROSCOPE – What do the stars say in the horoscope about Branko of today, Sunday 12 March 2023? The astrologer has consulted the stars, and as always his horoscope was broadcast by the radio station, RDS, or other online sites such as the city courier or solodonna.it. Below are the complete predictions (present online) sign by sign of Branko’s horoscope today, Sunday 12 Marchor 2023:

Aries

Dear Aries, you feel the need to focus on the past and on what has been, but perhaps you should also look a little in the face of the present and understand which way you are going. Don’t get caught up in guilt. Some physical ailments caused by a not exactly top diet.

Bull



Dear friends of Taurus, according to Branko’s horoscope, you will be able to overcome an uncomfortable situation without outside help, and this makes you proud of yourself. It is useless to remain anchored to minor tasks, try to face the future with optimism. Aim high and you won’t be disappointed.

Twins

Dear Gemini, you have clear ideas and are ready to defend your point of view at any cost. Only then can you get something special. Try not to go overboard if you don’t want to quarrel with those around you, a little diplomacy is always good. It’s great to do some physical activity, but don’t overdo it.

Cancer



Dear Cancers, in this period you are particularly serious and reliable, so those who deal with you, especially for work, cannot fail to appreciate. You are giving your best and this is a merit. Having to recover physical and mental energies. Clear your head of bad thoughts and give it your all.

Lion

Dear friends of Leo, according to Branko’s horoscope for today (Sunday 12 March 2023), you would like to help a person who however has no desire to be helped and this makes you suffer, but on the other hand you cannot force him. Keep calm without giving up this being active and proactive. Act in a calm environment.

Virgin

Dear Virgos, there is no shortage of problems, but you will be able to face them in the best possible way. Don’t be too harsh and you will see that those around you will benefit from your valuable advice. Energy and health are at the top, you can give your best. You can handle above average stress and workload.

Balance

Dear Libra, you are particularly creative and will be able to solve a long-standing problem. Rely more on your intuition, which hardly abandons you. Others have special needs and requirements, you try to accommodate them but without exaggerating. It would be bad for you.

Scorpio

Dear Scorpios, according to Branko’s horoscope today, you are on the right path to fulfilling yourself and building something special. Make decisions calmly and without getting agitated. A balanced diet can help maintain clarity. In your free time, take up a hobby.

Sagittarius

Dear Sagittarius, you need to take stock of your budget a bit, because lately you’ve been spending beyond your means, and now your wallet is crying. Try to fix it and save money. You have energy and enthusiasm, take advantage of this positive moment to achieve your goals.

Capricorn

Dear Capricorn friends, you are proactive and want to create new bonds and contacts. In this period the cold is heavy, try to cover yourself and don’t blame yourself if something doesn’t go as you would like. A little extra exercise will help you get back in shape.

Acquarium

Dear Aquarius, according to Branko’s horoscope today (Sunday 12 March 2023), a feeling of freedom pervades you and makes you proud of yourself and of your path. Avoid making important decisions today, put off until better times. You are calm and serene, take the opportunity to recharge your batteries.

Fish

Dear Pisces, you will have excellent adaptability. Evaluate various options that will present themselves before you. Repressed emotions are never excellent advisors and can affect mood but also health, especially the stomach. Don’t forget to adopt a healthy and balanced diet.

