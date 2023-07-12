Branko horoscope: the astrologer’s forecast for today

BRANKO HOROSCOPE – What the stars say in the horoscope about Branko of today, Wednesday 12 July 2023? The astrologer has consulted the stars, and as always his horoscope was broadcast by the radio station, RDS, or other online sites such as the city courier or solodonna.it. Below are the complete predictions (present online) sign by sign of Branko’s horoscope today, Wednesday 12 July 2023:

Aries

Dear Aries, positive day thanks to the Sun and Venus who protect you. You can take great satisfaction and show everyone what you’re made of. But be careful who will try to put a spanner in your works. Not everyone is sincere towards you. If you have secrets, don’t confide in everyone.

Bull



Dear friends of Taurus, according to Branko’s horoscope, don’t make sweet eyes too soon with a person you like, maybe they don’t reciprocate and you will be disappointed. Better to make sure you have a chance first. At work, with a little more concreteness, you can achieve great things and reach important goals.

Twins

Dear Gemini, with favorable Luca and Mercury you will be able to take great satisfaction and demonstrate your abilities. Both in work and in feelings there are big news on the way. On a professional level it’s time to take the initiative, in feelings singles will be able to make new encounters.

Cancer



Dear Cancers, a flat day awaits you, with no particular news either in love or at work. On the other hand, this is not a positive year according to the stars. You must therefore roll up your sleeves and be careful not to make hasty decisions. Towards the end of the month a slight improvement in love.

Lion

Dear friends of Leo, according to Branko’s horoscope today (Wednesday July 12, 2023), Mercury initiates a positive transit as far as work is concerned. It can be a good time to make requests, to embark on new professional adventures or to apply for a position by sending your CV.

COUPLE AFFINITIES FOR ALL ZODIAC SIGNS

Virgin

Dear Virgos, there have been difficulties lately and this is the right day to recover. Especially in love, in fact, you can clarify and start again. It’s useless to sulk, it’s better to talk to each other and try to resolve. At work, the situation is improving, but you are still not sure that what you are doing is really the right thing.

Balance

Dear Libra, with Venus and Mars protecting you in this way you can launch or revive your career. The relationship with your family is excellent, it is your extra gear and a safe haven to take refuge in bad moments, or if you have to make delicate decisions and need advice.

BRANKO’S HOROSCOPE FOR 2023

Scorpio

Dear Scorpios, according to Branko’s horoscope today, you manage to get rid of some problems that you have been carrying around for some time. You put your foot down and now you have a definite edge. Look to the future with optimism and plan what to do. There are excellent prospects, especially as regards feelings.

Sagittarius

Dear Sagittarius, in this period it is good that you devote yourselves body and soul to work, because there can be excellent opportunities to do well and obtain great satisfaction from yourself. In short, roll up your sleeves. If necessary, apply for financing. Love has finished in the background at the moment but will soon be the protagonist again.

Capricorn

Dear friends of Capricorn, favor trade and negotiations. You can show everyone what you’re made of. Stand up for yourself, especially when it comes to family assets. Favor new collaborations and contacts abroad. You can broaden your boundaries and knowledge.

Acquarium

Dear Aquarius, according to Branko’s horoscope today (Wednesday July 12, 2023), you have a charm that will be truly irresistible. Everyone around you will easily fall at your feet, and it will not be easy to bear such beauty. Go straight and safe towards the goal that you have set yourself as a goal.

Fish

Dear Pisces, with this Moon in a positive aspect you can take great satisfaction from every point of view. At work, you can plan big things and solve practical problems that you have been carrying around for a long time. In love, make up for lost time.

WHAT IS THE ASCENDANT AND HOW IS IT CALCULATED