Branko Horoscope: the astrologer's predictions for today

BRANKO HOROSCOPE – What the stars say in the horoscope of Branko of today, Friday 12 January 2024? The astrologer consulted the stars, and as always his own horoscope it was broadcast by the radio station, RDS, or other online sites such as Il corriere della città or solodonna.it. Below are the complete predictions (present online) sign by sign of Branko's horoscope today, Friday 12 January 2024:

Aries

Dear Aries, on this day in almost mid-January you won't have much free rein both in love and at work. Despite this, new opportunities may arise that could have a positive impact.

Bull



Dear Taurus friends, according to Branko's horoscope, it is a problem when you tend to procrastinate, you need to be more pragmatic, active and concrete. There are people who try in every way to drag you into laziness, so it's better to follow your head and not your gut.

Twins

Dear Gemini, those born under the sign are very concrete but at the same time very nervous. They could be stimulated by the results obtained in work or study.

Cancer

Dear Cancer, bad news: your battery is almost flat, the situation is due to a lack of rhythm during the week. Now, you are in a position where you can no longer ask much of your remaining energies. Rest.

Lion

Dear Leo friends, according to Branko's horoscope today, January 12, 2024, there would be some good opportunities to relax, but do you feel like doing it? It will be important not to expose yourself too much in love.

Virgin

Dear Virgos, this will be a successful period for those born under this sign. Many of you may want to reduce your workload on the weekend, which would allow you to have greater clarity.

Balance

Dear Libra, it is truly an excellent period from a sentimental point of view, especially for lonely hearts who will have the opportunity to make new, even very interesting, acquaintances.

Scorpio

Dear Scorpio, according to Branko's horoscope today, it is not exactly the best time of the week. Many of you may be unclear as you are still tired and a little distracted, therefore not very operational.

Sagittarius

Dear Sagittarius, you want to escape from the daily monotony, you prefer to escape by thinking very little about the past and pending issues. Unfortunately, it will be necessary to live in a routine…

Capricorn

Dear Capricorn friends, over the next few hours you may seem a little boring in the eyes of colleagues and superiors… Better to dedicate yourself to family.

Acquarium

Dear Aquarius, according to Branko's horoscope today (Friday 12 January 2024), the stars indicate a stalemate both in terms of love and work. The only thing to focus on is the finances which are precarious due to some extra expenses…

Fish

Dear Pisces, those born under the sign may be impulsive but not hasty. The important thing is to maintain consistency in the rhythms.

