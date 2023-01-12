Branko horoscope: the astrologer’s forecast for today

BRANKO HOROSCOPE – What do the stars say in the horoscope about Branko of today, Thursday 12 January 2023? The astrologer has consulted the stars, and as always his horoscope was broadcast by the radio station, RDS, or other online sites such as the city courier or solodonna.it. Below are the complete predictions (present online) sign by sign of Branko’s horoscope today, Thursday 12 January 2023:

Aries

Dear Aries, during today you will be a little too thoughtful and you won’t know exactly how to move: you have so many responsibilities, too many commitments and tiredness is starting to make itself felt.

Bull



Dear friends of Taurus, according to Branko’s horoscope, you are energetic, positive, determined and in an excellent mood, but you also need to find some calm and serenity to start from scratch. In short, you have to re-plan different aspects of your life in detail.

Twins

Dear Gemini, you are on the right path, you just have to continue like this and understand what your goals actually are. You do well to follow your instincts, luck is on your side.

Cancer



Dear Cancers, after many sacrifices and many satisfactions, the results and good news are finally about to arrive. You can finally breathe a sigh of relief because the day will start off great.

Lion

Dear friends of Leo, according to Branko’s horoscope for today (Thursday 12 January 2023), you must respect agreements and you must think carefully, indeed very well, before making choices. During the day you will feel ready for anything, but you also need to rest a bit because tiredness is starting to take over.

COUPLE AFFINITIES FOR ALL ZODIAC SIGNS

Virgin

Dear Virgos, you are optimistic, you have energy to spare, but not everyone is happy. Indeed, there is someone who envies you and that you would do well to keep away.

Weight scale

Dear Libra, during today you will not be able to concentrate as perhaps you would like and you will be guided by instinct. Try to keep calm, follow your heart, but also your brain… Maybe a day of relaxation could be for you.

BRANKO’S HOROSCOPE FOR 2023

Scorpio

Dear Scorpios, according to Branko’s horoscope today, the friendships in your life are really important and you are understanding it day after day. Try to confide more, to let yourself go and to say what you think to those around you without being afraid.

Sagittarius

Dear Sagittarius, you are about to receive some good news, so enough of this sadness: start smiling a little more, which is good for your soul and heart.

Capricorn

Dear Capricorn friends, try to unwind a little from everyday life, to breathe deeply before making a choice and starting from scratch. You have no shortage of ideas.

Acquarium

Dear Aquarius, according to Branko’s horoscope today (Thursday 12 January 2023), you really have many commitments, too many responsibilities, so during the next few hours of this Thursday you will have to throw yourself headlong into work. Without distractions.

Fish

Dear Pisces, during today, more than ever, you will love teamwork, but try to keep your personality at bay. Sometimes you are self-centered, not everyone loves this side of your character…

WHAT IS THE ASCENDANT AND HOW IS IT CALCULATED