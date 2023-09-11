Branko Horoscope: the astrologer’s predictions for today

BRANKO HOROSCOPE – What do the stars say in the horoscope of Branko of today, Monday 11 September2023? The astrologer consulted the stars, and as always his own horoscope it was broadcast by the radio station, RDS, or other online sites such as Il corriere della città or solodonna.it. Below are the complete predictions (present online) sign by sign of Branko’s horoscope today, Monday 11 September 2023:

Aries

Dear Aries, the opposition of Mars continues to hinder your daily life: today discussions in the family and domestic environment are difficult to quell, indeed, perhaps it is you who are stirring them up.

Bull



Dear Taurus friends, according to Branko’s horoscope, start the week by dedicating more time and care to the social relationships to which you pay less attention: a work colleague may need your help or a friend you haven’t heard from in a long time.

Twins

Dear Gemini, this Monday’s stars put you in the ideal conditions to give a boost to your business and personal projects. You can make significant steps towards your personal success.



Cancer

Dear Cancer, Mercury, in excellent alignment with the Sun, makes you start the week on the right foot in matters of business. Go ahead on your way, nothing and no one can stop you when you are determined.

Lion

Dear Leo friends, according to Branko’s horoscope today (Monday 11 September 2023), it is a Monday dedicated to business: Mars in Libra makes you expert merchants, capable of selling ice to the Eskimos! You can convince anyone to do what you want.

Virgin

Dear Virgo, you have a sky that offers you many possibilities. Now the question to ask yourself is: what should you give more importance to, what should you put first? Think carefully about this fact before acting.

Balance

Dear Libra, it is a special Monday, in which all your charm and charm re-emerge, until now quite held back by a sense of fear that did not allow you to be completely spontaneous.

Scorpio

Dear Scorpio, according to Branko’s horoscope today, Uranus and Jupiter continue their stay in the sky of Taurus: this astrological situation puts your plans at risk, which can be upset at the last minute by a completely unexpected event.

Sagittarius

Dear Sagittarius, this Monday’s stars put you in a position to be able to pick up your suitcase and leave: whether it is a pleasure or business trip, you will be very happy not to find yourself behind a desk.

Capricorn

Dear friends of Capricorns, the planet of communication highlights your inclination to order and discipline, adding a pinch of cunning: a perfect combination for acquiring prestige and esteem.

Acquarium

Dear Aquarius, according to Branko’s horoscope today (Monday 11 September 2023), it will be a busy Monday for you, in which you can take great advantage and relief from collaboration with others. Don’t hesitate to ask for a hand!

Fish

Dear Pisces, the strength of Mars is upon you and you can exploit it in various situations, even to finally ask your superior for a promotion that is slow in arriving.

