Branko Horoscope: the astrologer’s predictions for today

BRANKO HOROSCOPE – What do the stars say in the horoscope of Branko of today, Saturday 11 November2023? The astrologer consulted the stars, and as always his own horoscope it was broadcast by the radio station, RDS, or other online sites such as Il corriere della città or solodonna.it. Below are the complete predictions (present online) sign by sign of Branko’s horoscope today, Saturday 11 November 2023:

Aries

Dear Aries, over the next few hours try to close the doors to the past, you have to move forward: the ideas are there, the projects too, you just have to think about the future. This does not mean that at the end of the day you can dedicate yourself to your passions and relaxation.

Bull



Dear Taurus friends, according to Branko’s horoscope, you have many problems, some even urgent, to solve, but today – Saturday 11 November – you will succeed in the task, which initially will seem impossible.

Twins

Dear Gemini, you manage to work in a group and make each other love you, but try not to waste energy. You are a bit presumptuous, sometimes self-centered, so you need to calm down a bit. Caution…



Cancer

Dear Cancer, optimism is your thing: you are positive, energetic, but today you will have to avoid making important choices. Before deciding you will have to think and do it calmly. How about dedicating yourself to your hobbies to unplug for a bit?

Lion

Dear Leo friends, according to Branko’s horoscope today (Saturday 11 November 2023), enough with the rush, you must learn to be thoughtful. Today looks promising, but tiredness will definitely be felt in the evening…

Virgin

Dear Virgos, you have reached the right awareness, but you cannot force things and always be right. Someone will try to put a spoke in your wheels. Don’t worry about them…

Balance

Dear Libra, changes are around the corner, luck is on your side. Try to take advantage of this moment to do something for yourself too!

Scorpio

Dear Scorpio, according to Branko’s horoscope today, you are generous, understanding, nice to others and those close to you love you for this too. However, you need to slow down the pace a bit, to escape from the usual routine and relax!

Sagittarius

Dear Sagittarius, luck is on your side, you must take advantage of this moment and move forward. Physical form is good, but pay attention to your diet… Don’t overdo it.

Capricorn

Dear Capricorn friends, those close to you envy you a little and would like to have the same security as you. Beware of discussions and useless controversies: it is better to stay calm and think about something else.

Acquarium

Dear Aquarius, according to Branko’s horoscope today (Saturday 11 November 2023), new meetings are favoured, they will also be fundamental at work for new projects. There is no shortage of opportunities. In short, you can’t ask for anything better from the stars at this time of year.

Fish

Dear Pisces, the sky promises great things: you have strength, energy and you have understood what is really important to you. Keep it up and you won’t go wrong!

