Branko horoscope: the astrologer’s forecast for today

BRANKO HOROSCOPE – What do the stars say in the horoscope about Branko of today, Saturday 11 March 2023? The astrologer has consulted the stars, and as always his horoscope was broadcast by the radio station, RDS, or other online sites such as the city courier or solodonna.it. Below are the complete predictions (present online) sign by sign of Branko’s horoscope today, Saturday 11 Marchor 2023:

Aries

Dear Aries, over the next few hours the stars will invite you to reflect on your relationship with a person: is it love or just sex? A few days ago Saturn reached the Pisces sky and from that point the planet encourages you to examine your feelings, to use more reasonableness in considering your emotions.

Bull



Dear Taurus friends, according to Branko’s horoscope, it is likely that you will have to face an important clarification with a person. The Moon in opposition will bring to light some relationship difficulties that have not yet been overcome.

Twins

Dear Gemini, your heart will be hidden in tension, problems and worries. At this moment you really find it very difficult to open up to others with lightness and trust.

Cancer



Dear Cancers, a new happy horizon of personal growth will unfold before you, the bearer of new adventures miles away from the places you know so well and which have already given you everything they could.

Lion

Dear Leo friends, according to Branko’s horoscope today (Saturday, March 11, 2023), for someone who likes to have balance, it can be particularly nerve-wracking to be caught off guard. There is some panic that occurs often, a feeling of urgency and a sense of responsibility to get everything done…

Virgin

Dear Virgos, you really enjoy something that is presented with care and dedication. The love that is put into doing things attracts you. And rightly so. Try to do everything with care and love.

Balance

Dear Libras, a wonderful planetary aspect is taking place that will help you understand what you really want for your future. If you need to improve your health regimen use this transit as a turning point.

Scorpio

Dear Scorpio, according to Branko’s horoscope today, knowing when to stop and when to move forward can be a real source of anxiety. Try to form a habit of doing things that release tension and calm your anxiety.

Sagittarius

Dear Sagittarius, nervous tension between family members is running high today. Don’t be surprised if family members start arguing. It’s best to keep them separate for most of the day if you can.

Capricorn

Dear friends of Capricorn, the information collected during today – March 11, 2023 – may not be entirely accurate. Someone could repeat gossip or invent stories…

Acquarium

Dear Aquarius, according to Branko’s horoscope today (Saturday March 11, 2023), pessimism about money matters could afflict you. Perhaps a desired income increase hasn’t materialized or you’ve been hoping to make a particular purchase that you can’t yet afford.

Fish

Dear Pisces, during today’s day – March 11, 2023 – you may be a little nervous emotionally. You will probably feel less confident than usual and may even be a little bored. You won’t be able to help anyone if you work until you drop!

