Branko horoscope: the astrologer’s forecast for today

BRANKO HOROSCOPE – What do the stars say in the horoscope about Branko of today, Sunday 11 June 2023? The astrologer has consulted the stars, and as always his horoscope was broadcast by the radio station, RDS, or other online sites such as the city courier or solodonna.it. Below are the complete predictions (present online) sign by sign of Branko’s horoscope today, Sunday 11 June 2023:

Aries

Dear Aries, the June sky makes things happen. If a love ends, forget it, it means that it was not possible to go on! Think about everything, even collaborations and business relationships.

Bull



Dear friends of Taurus, according to Branko’s horoscope, Mercury, having entered your sign in March, moves into neighboring Gemini and continues to inspire you in creative and productive work; excellent results expected over the next few hours.

Twins

Dear Gemini, Mercury is the father of your sign, but consider him more as a brother, cousin, dear friend. The wings of youth, this brings you swift Mercury. Expected a kind of volcanic explosion in your environment, before the Solstice, caused by Saturn.

Cancer



Dear Cancer, Pluto returns to Capricorn, opposition for you: check collaborations. If there are enemies, they come out on the 12th and 13th. The sentimental sky is enchanting, it attracts attention: worldly life.

Lion

Dear Leo friends, according to Branko’s horoscope for today (Sunday 11 June 2023), you live up to your fame, which wants you to be among the hottest lovers of the zodiac, even the most refined.

Virgin

Dear Virgo, the whole weekend is subjected to the humid last quarter Moon, which is born in Pisces, with Saturn and Neptune, while Mercury enters Gemini, next to the Sun. Will spring end with a storm of love? Perhaps.

Balance

Dear Libras, let’s imagine that in this spring finale, under the protection of Mercury, entering Gemini today, your thoughts are mostly directed to success, work, business, new professional positions. You are prepared, you will make it with the support of Saturn and the Moon, who invite you to explore unbeaten paths.

Scorpio

Dear Scorpio, according to Branko’s horoscope for today, last quarter in Pisces, a phase indicated for concluding or cutting, and then starting again especially at work, but since now it changes in the field of your affections, who knows, maybe it heralds the arrival of a love.

Sagittarius

Dear Sagittarius, Mars is back as always in love: passionate, irrepressible. Venus is no different. She burns next to him in Leo, but she is interested in luxury, fashion, she admires her own beauty, counts her jewelry.

Capricorn

Dear Capricorn friends, cash on hand at the weekend. Keep that in mind. These are last quarter Moon days in Pisces, a sign that governs relations with the neighborhood and also affects your finances, contracts.

Acquarium

Dear Aquarius, according to Branko’s horoscope for today (Sunday 11 June 2023), bureaucratic problems, contacts with lawyers, also carefully follow the domestic administration. The problem always arises from the planets in Taurus, but Mercury today goes to Gemini, after weeks of instability, and will be able to make you breathe better.

Fish

Dear Pisces, the most problematic of the lunar phases at the end of spring, and closed to the outside world, is the last quarter moon, which is born in your sign in these hours. Don’t worry if you feel nervous and melancholy.

