Branko Horoscope: the astrologer’s predictions for today

BRANKO HOROSCOPE – What do the stars say in the horoscope of Branko of today, Sunday 10 September2023? The astrologer consulted the stars, and as always his own horoscope it was broadcast by the radio station, RDS, or other online sites such as Il corriere della città or solodonna.it. Below are the complete predictions (present online) sign by sign of Branko’s horoscope today, Sunday 10 September 2023:

Aries

Dear Aries, yours is a nervous weekend, you have not yet fully returned to the usual routine of life at home; pick a fight with anyone… Yet Venus is always magnificent, she loves you, makes you love, makes you loved, you will realize this today, Sunday 10 September.

Bull



Dear Taurus friends, according to Branko’s horoscope, this love is splendid, but so moody. A fantastic weekend will become dark tomorrow… Your business is protected by Jupiter and enlivened by Uranus, Mercury and the Sun, good business and even employed work, take advantage of this sky to aim high.

Twins

Dear Gemini, you are struggling these days to find the right direction, you seem to be going around in circles. It’s the fault of the Sun and Mercury, but also of that Saturn that wants you to be ambitious. Focus on a goal and commit to achieving it.

Cancer

Dear Cancer, the Moon in your sky at the weekend confirms that you are loved, you have what it takes to give birth to a new fulfilling love, which suddenly changes your life. It’s a good time to return to work, it’s nice to find colleagues who welcome you with kindness.

Lion

Dear Leo friends, according to Branko’s horoscope today (Sunday 10 September 2023), with your back covered by that crazy Venus you don’t have to be afraid of anything, your charm challenges even the opposite planets. Career and business with yes and no moments. Good physical shape.

Virgin

Dear Virgo, the waning Moon has a weekend full of emotions in store for you; a meeting is possible if you are alone and looking for a soul mate, but you have to keep your natural shyness at bay, which you like a lot but sometimes makes you miss out on opportunities. Your protector Mercury is with you and will remain there all month.

Balance

Dear Libra, the waning Moon at the weekend is full of secrets. Recognition arrives for the good work you have done so far and also opportunities to change or further your career.

Scorpio

Dear Scorpio, according to Branko’s horoscope today, Venus continues to throw provocative challenges at you. Saturn in love makes you very selective, you are not interested in meaningless adventures, you want everything!

Sagittarius

Dear Sagittarius, you are riding Venus, exuberant and always excited. Tolerance and also respect are required from couples in love, you will be repaid double, keep this in mind, no head rushes, especially on Wednesday and Thursday, with the Moon in Virgo, nervous.

Capricorn

Dear Capricorn friends, Mercury is beautiful, the Sun supports you, Jupiter still protects love and makes it fulfilling, there is no reason to complain.

Acquarium

Dear Aquarius, according to Branko’s horoscope today (Sunday 10 September 2023), do you feel the strength of this energetic Mars? It flows through your veins and invigorates you, it makes you vibrate in harmony with your loved one, beyond the small scuffles caused by opposite Venus, which also causes moments of jealousy. Physical fitness ok.

Fish

Dear Pisces, weekend full of emotions, the Moon in the love sector calls you loudly from the sea rocks, don’t you want to answer, children of Neptune?

