BRANKO HOROSCOPE – What do the stars say in the horoscope of Branko of today, Tuesday 10 October2023? The astrologer consulted the stars, and as always his own horoscope it was broadcast by the radio station, RDS, or other online sites such as Il corriere della città or solodonna.it. Below are the complete predictions (present online) sign by sign of Branko’s horoscope today, Tuesday 10 October 2023:

Aries

Dear Aries, finally after a difficult and stressful period you can recover your lost energy. The week proceeds in the name of relaxation, you need it. In the next few days you will find the right energy to face complex challenges.

Bull



Dear Taurus friends, according to Branko’s horoscope, the Sun in Taurus causes intolerance to some relationships. It doesn’t take much to make you lose patience. Maybe you should learn to tolerate and tolerate yourself more and better. Grit your teeth and don’t make hasty decisions. A trip out of town could chase away negative thoughts.

Twins

Dear Gemini, the tension at home is being felt. Don’t complain or get angry if something doesn’t go according to plan. Despite some small arguments, you have all it takes to do well. Singles will be able to count on a promising Venus, you can achieve great things in love.



Cancer

Dear Cancer, new meetings are favoured. Those who are single will be able to get great satisfaction in the next few days. The stories born in this period, in fact, start under the best auspices. In November you will be able to reap the fruits of your commitment.

Lion

Dear Leo friends, according to Branko’s horoscope today (Tuesday 10 October 2023), you have a lot of motivation and desire to do well. However, you also have to take some risks if you want to go far. Don’t take anything for granted. So many complex situations to navigate. Don’t make a mess.

Virgin

Dear Virgo, there could be delays and mix-ups at work. Try to stay calm and find the right solutions. In love, however, a recently born story can take flight and go far. It’s up to you to give your best and show yourself for who you really are.

Balance

Dear Libra, with this influence of Mars you will have a great desire to love and possess a person you like. A passionate encounter has you stunned and now you can’t think of anything else. The weekend is full of emotions and spicy experiences, you will sparkle under the covers.

Scorpio

Dear Scorpio, according to Branko’s horoscope today, family life is difficult to manage. Try not to always be on the defensive. There is no shortage of creativity and the ideas are original. You can achieve great things. It won’t be easy to find someone who senses your business, but don’t give up and assert yourself.

Sagittarius

Dear Sagittarius, on this day you will be able to have important meetings, from every point of view. Many planets protect you, especially if you have recently started a relationship. Those who have been single for a long time should get involved, there’s no point in staying in the pits for life.

Capricorn

Dear Capricorn friends, there may be difficulties in love. You should talk to your partner and look for a solution together. Dialogue is fundamental in a couple. There are those who will question their relationship, even if it is a long-term one, and those who will have to face old rust. Instead, encourage new relationships.

Acquarium

Dear Aquarius, according to Branko’s horoscope today (Tuesday 10 October 2023), someone will have to deal with the sensational return to the scene of an ex. It won’t be an easy day. You will be very nervous and uncomfortable. Our advice is to avoid reheated soups. Stay calm.

Fish

Dear Pisces, Mars ignites your feelings and makes you excited and eager to do well. Relationships are intense and lively, those who have a long-term relationship can think about starting a family. Why not a nice marriage or children? Think about it.

