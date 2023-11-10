Branko Horoscope: the astrologer’s predictions for today

BRANKO HOROSCOPE – What do the stars say in the horoscope of Branko of today, Friday 10 November2023? The astrologer consulted the stars, and as always his own horoscope it was broadcast by the radio station, RDS, or other online sites such as Il corriere della città or solodonna.it. Below are the complete predictions (present online) sign by sign of Branko’s horoscope today, Friday 10 November 2023:

Aries

Dear Aries, pay attention to your finances and your spending. Put your health first and don’t put your body under strain. Avoid making too much effort and seek some rest and tranquility. Remember that life is not just work.

Bull



Dear Taurus friends, according to Branko’s horoscope, no distraction will be able to affect your concentration. If you are looking for someone to rely on, look around: you will find reliable people and new stimuli.

Twins

Dear Gemini, your mind is in the clouds and your thoughts oscillate between the past and the future. Stop settling and get what you want. Learn from past mistakes and try not to repeat them. Show your determination and get to work.



Cancer

Dear Cancer, tensions are expected, especially on this day when you will need to find harmony again. Face obstacles with caution and wisdom, avoiding controversies in family and in love.

Lion

Dear Leo friends, according to Branko’s horoscope today (Friday 10 November 2023), nothing will be able to undermine your certainties, so you can lower your guard and relax. Your tranquility could be misunderstood and someone could try to take advantage of it, mistaking it for weakness.

Virgin

Dear Virgo, you desperately need light situations and carefree moments. You come from a difficult period in which not everything went well. Your continuous search for perfection makes you perpetually dissatisfied with the results obtained and with life itself. Some defects are only visible to you.

Balance

Dear Libra, the sky appears favorable for new opportunities and meetings. Singles could find their soul mate. Live in the present, think about the future tomorrow. Try not to have too high expectations.

Scorpio

Dear Scorpio, according to Branko’s horoscope today, your nature leads you to be accommodating with those around you, to maintain peace. But not everyone deserves this kindness, learn to evaluate the people in front of you because someone could take advantage of it.

Sagittarius

Dear Sagittarius, don’t waste time with those who just want to slow you down. Go straight on your own path without worrying about what others say or do. Don’t waste time with those who don’t deserve it, instead take the opportunity to make plans for the future.

Capricorn

Dear Capricorn friends, there are many interesting stimuli and food for thought for you. Let go of unattainable goals and focus on new goals. You have already spent too much energy without obtaining concrete results.

Acquarium

Dear Aquarius, according to Branko’s horoscope today (Friday 10 November 2023), review your way of acting and dealing with situations if you want to get something from this period. You can already sense a change coming in the air. Take advantage of the new opportunities that arise.

Fish

Dear Pisces, it will be a calm day that will also give you small satisfactions at work. Stay calm and cool during the weekend and don’t make hasty decisions.

