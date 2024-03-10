Branko Horoscope: the astrologer's predictions for today

BRANKO HOROSCOPE – What the stars say in the horoscope of Branko of today, Sunday 10 March 2024? The astrologer consulted the stars, and as always his own horoscope it was broadcast by the radio station, RDS, or other online sites such as Il corriere della città or solodonna.it. Below are the complete predictions (present online) sign by sign of Branko's horoscope today, Sunday 10 March 2024:

Aries

Dear Aries, you feel the need to focus on the past and what has been, but perhaps you should also look at the present a little and understand which way you are going. Don't let yourself feel guilty. Some physical ailments caused by a not exactly top diet.

Bull



Dear Taurus friends, according to Branko's horoscope, you will be able to overcome an uncomfortable situation without external help, and this makes you proud of yourself. There is no point in remaining tied to minor tasks, try to look the future in the face with optimism. Aim high and you won't be disappointed.

Twins

Dear Gemini, you have clear ideas and are ready to defend your point of view no matter what the cost. Only in this way can you obtain something special. Try not to overdo it if you don't want to argue with those around you, a little diplomacy is always good. It's great to do some physical activity, but don't overdo it.

Cancer

Dear Cancer, in this period you are particularly serious and reliable, so those who deal with you, especially for work, cannot fail to appreciate it. You are giving your best and this is a credit. Having to recover physical and mental energy. Free your head from bad thoughts and give your best.

Lion

Dear Leo friends, according to Branko's horoscope today, you would like to help a person who however has no desire to be helped and this makes you suffer, but on the other hand you cannot force him. Stay calm without giving up being active and proactive. Act in a calm environment.

Virgin

Dear Virgo, there is no shortage of problems, but you will know how to deal with them in the best possible way. Don't be too harsh and you will see that those around you will benefit from your precious advice. Energy and health are at the top, you can give your best. You can handle stress and workload above average.

Balance

Dear Libra, you are particularly creative and will be able to solve a long-term problem. Trust more in your intuition, which rarely abandons you. Others have particular needs and requirements, you try to accommodate them but without exaggerating. It would be harmful to you.

Scorpio

Dear Scorpio, according to Branko's horoscope today, you are on the right path to fulfill yourself and build something special. Make decisions calmly and without getting agitated. A balanced diet can help maintain clarity. In your free time, take care of a hobby.

Sagittarius

Dear Sagittarius, you need to take stock of your budget, because lately you have spent beyond your means, and now your wallet is crying. Try to fix it and save money. You have energy and enthusiasm, take advantage of this positive moment to achieve your goals.

Capricorn

Dear Capricorn friends, you are proactive and want to create new bonds and contacts. In this period the cold is heavy, try to cover yourself and don't get angry if something doesn't go as you would like. A little extra exercise will help you get back into shape.

Acquarium

Dear Aquarius, according to Branko's horoscope today (Sunday 10 March 2024), a feeling of freedom pervades you and makes you proud of yourself and your path. Avoid making important decisions today, put them off until better times. You are calm and serene, take the opportunity to recharge your batteries.

Fish

Dear Pisces, you will have an excellent ability to adapt. Evaluate various options that arise before you. Repressed emotions are never excellent advisors and can affect your mood but also your health, especially your stomach. Don't forget to adopt a healthy and balanced diet.

