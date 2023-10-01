Branko Horoscope: the astrologer’s predictions for today

BRANKO HOROSCOPE – What the stars say in the horoscope of Branko of today, Sunday 1 October2023? The astrologer consulted the stars, and as always his own horoscope it was broadcast by the radio station, RDS, or other online sites such as Il corriere della città or solodonna.it. Below are the complete predictions (present online) sign by sign of Branko’s horoscope today, Sunday 1 October 2023:

Aries

Dear Aries, you are ready to listen to others. In short, you have understood that waging war leads to nothing and you have found the right serenity even with those around you! After all, it’s Sunday, take the opportunity to relax. You absolutely need it.

Bull



Dear Taurus friends, according to Branko’s horoscope, Sunday is ‘controversy’, so watch out for discussions: you must remain calm, there will be no shortage of opportunities. Physical fitness is good, but don’t stress your mind! Take the opportunity to rest.

Twins

Dear Gemini, everything is going too fast and you need to slow down the pace, listen to others and accept their advice. Good, however, physical and mental fitness: finally there is the right balance! You can go far.



Cancer

Dear Cancer, luck is finally on your side: so try to chase the dreams you have in your drawer. Only in this way will you be able to achieve great goals: you have to believe in it more!

Lion

Dear Leo friends, according to Branko’s horoscope today (Sunday 1 October 2023), everything is going swimmingly and you can’t ask for anything better. Continue like this, carefree and light-hearted: enough with the controversy, if you are tired, rest!

Virgin

Dear Virgo, you feel free and independent, you can’t stand restrictions, but you have to go further and make a change in your life. Don’t be shy and don’t settle. You are sensitive, but capable of doing everything! Roll up your sleeves.

Balance

Dear Libra, learn to believe more in yourself and your qualities. You end up discrediting yourself unnecessarily and losing trust in those around you. Only if you really wanted to, would you be able to do everything. You lack a bit of goodwill.

Scorpio

Dear Scorpio, according to Branko’s horoscope today, many ideas are swirling in your head, you should start putting them into practice. In fact, many will turn out to be winners. You must believe in your potential. And live without problems, finding the right balance!

Sagittarius

Dear Sagittarius, lately you have been distracted by many things and are unable to concentrate properly. You are too busy with commitments. And you are neglecting those who love you: try to speak, to clarify your heart.

Capricorn

Dear Capricorn friends, you have finally finished with the past and are ready to start again in a big way. To overcome all obstacles. You just have to break bad habits and move on! Roll up your sleeves.

Acquarium

Dear Aquarius, according to Branko’s horoscope today (Sunday 1 October 2023), those around you love you, respect you, but you have to go further. And get out of your comfort zone. Dare more and you won’t be disappointed. These stars smile at you.

Fish

Dear Pisces, you manage to overcome all obstacles with your simplicity and good humor. You just have to break bad habits and move on! And also perhaps of some wrong friendship that led you down the wrong path, giving wrong advice.

