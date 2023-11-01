Branko Horoscope: the astrologer’s predictions for today

BRANKO HOROSCOPE – What the stars say in the horoscope of Branko of today, Wednesday 1 November2023? The astrologer consulted the stars, and as always his own horoscope it was broadcast by the radio station, RDS, or other online sites such as Il corriere della città or solodonna.it. Below are the complete predictions (present online) sign by sign of Branko’s horoscope today, Wednesday 1 November 2023:

Aries

Dear Aries, you are experiencing unforeseen expenses, try to do the math and understand how to get your finances back on track because you are a bit broke! In love, however, someone finds you very sexy…

Bull



Dear Taurus friends, according to Branko’s horoscope, you too are very charming lately and it is difficult to resist you. In the meantime, however, be cautious at work and don’t make risky choices.

Twins

Dear Gemini, you are thinking a little too much about the past, some have even regretted a love choice they made. This remains a period of reflection in which, however, job interviews are favoured.

Cancer

Dear Cancer, with this sky we cannot rule out love at first sight! Love can become the protagonist in your life again so don’t close the door on it and indulge fate.

Lion

Dear Leo friends, according to Branko’s horoscope today (Wednesday 1 November 2023), your career, and your working life in general, risks being hindered by a Moon in a particular position. However, you are approaching a weekend in which to relax.

Virgin

Dear Virgo, it’s time to send CVs, participate in competitions, get involved and try new experiences to unblock a work situation that afflicts you and you no longer like.

Balance

Dear Libra, if you have to sort out something from a hereditary point of view, take care of it as soon as possible without putting it off. Good time for investments, don’t be afraid to take risks!

Scorpio

Dear Scorpio, according to Branko’s horoscope today, your wisdom will help you navigate turbulent waters, especially at work, but be careful with finances and not spend too much money. In love, trust your instincts!

Sagittarius

Dear Sagittarius, you are reflecting on the mistakes you have made recently, what you did wrong and how to avoid repeating those mistakes. Work initiatives are favoured.

Capricorn

Dear Capricorn friends, love at first sight could completely change your life, give the right space to love and beautiful emotions. Excellent opportunities also in the professional field.

Acquarium

Dear Aquarius, according to Branko’s horoscope today (Wednesday 1 November 2023), if you continue to commit yourself and work hard you will achieve excellent results, both at work and in life in general. Put your pride aside.

Fish

Dear Pisces, let yourself go every now and then, indulge in some temptation by giving vent to your desires and instincts. Venus will spice things up in love.

