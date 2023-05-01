Branko horoscope: the astrologer’s forecast for today

BRANKO HOROSCOPE – What do the stars say in the horoscope about Branko of today, Monday 1st May 2023? The astrologer has consulted the stars, and as always his horoscope was broadcast by the radio station, RDS, or other online sites such as the city courier or solodonna.it. Below are the complete predictions (present online) sign by sign of Branko’s horoscope today, Monday 1st May 2023:

Aries

Dear Aries, over the next few hours the universe will ask you to focus on your inner self. Meditate on your feelings and let your inner wisdom guide you. Don’t worry too much about practical matters.

Bull



Dear friends of Taurus, according to Branko’s horoscope, you will be under the influence of Mars and Venus which will bring harmony and success to many aspects of your life. Use this energy to strengthen your relationships and focus on what you are passionate about.

Twins

Dear Gemini, your head is always active, but soon you will also have to listen to your heart. If you let your intuition and empathy guide you in making important decisions. Explore your emotional territory and learn to appreciate the small acts of love and kindness around you.

Cancer



Dear Cancer, the Moon, your ruling planet, will cast a special light on you, making you very sensitive and intuitive. Sometimes you will be overwhelmed with emotions, but try to channel this energy in a positive direction.

Lion

Dear friends of Leo, according to Branko’s horoscope for today (Monday 1 May 2023), the Sun encourages you to show your most generous and warmest side and to shine. Spend time with your loved ones and share moments of joy and serenity.

COUPLE AFFINITIES FOR ALL ZODIAC SIGNS

Virgin

Dear Virgos, this is a good time to focus on practical skills and organizing your daily life. Set the most important priorities and goals. But don’t forget to dedicate time to emotional relationships.

Balance

Dear Libra, Venus, your ruling planet, encourages you to dedicate time to art, beauty and emotional relationships. Be inspired by creativity and share your aesthetic feelings with others.

BRANKO’S HOROSCOPE FOR 2023

Scorpio

Dear Scorpios, according to Branko’s horoscope for today, Pluto will encourage you to explore the mysteries of life and delve into the depths of your soul. Today you could have an intense and transformative experience that will lead you to a greater awareness of yourself and the world around you.

Sagittarius

Dear Sagittarius, Jupiter today gives you optimism and confidence in the future. Use this energy to expand your horizons and embark on new projects and experiences. Remember that life is a journey of discovery and personal growth.

Capricorn

Dear Capricorn friends, Saturn encourages you to reflect on your responsibilities and ambitions. It’s a good time to set long-term goals and put plans into action.

Acquarium

Dear Aquarius, according to Branko’s horoscope today (Monday, May 1, 2023), Uranus will inspire you to think outside the box and to pursue new ideas and projects. Don’t be afraid to be creative and share your vision of the future with others.

Fish

Dear Pisces, your ruling planet Neptune will endow you with great sensitivity and intuition. Use these qualities to better understand yourself and others and to attune to the subtle energies that surround you. Try to maintain a balance between your inner and outer world.

WHAT IS THE ASCENDANT AND HOW IS IT CALCULATED