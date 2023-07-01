Branko horoscope: the astrologer’s forecast for today

BRANKO HOROSCOPE – What do the stars say in the horoscope about Branko of today, Saturday 1st July 2023? The astrologer has consulted the stars, and as always his horoscope was broadcast by the radio station, RDS, or other online sites such as the city courier or solodonna.it. Below are the complete predictions (present online) sign by sign of Branko’s horoscope today, Saturday 1st July 2023:

Aries

Dear Aries, the upcoming holidays stimulate your emotionality and push you to exceed a little on many fronts: you are tempted in love, food and more. Don’t exaggerate. It affects not only aesthetics but your health.

Bull



Dear friends of Taurus, according to Branko’s horoscope, it is necessary to recharge your energies: people expect a lot from you, perhaps too much, including relatives and the people closest to you. You are generous, but you don’t always have to say yes to everyone.

Twins

Dear Gemini, today you will have to be cautious and seek understanding and dialogue with the people around you. There is a lot of passion in love. You have recovered after a bad period and now you are ready to strike sparks with your partner.

Cancer



Dear Cancers, summer promises well: singles will be able to make new and interesting encounters, but they will have to take matters into their own hands, go out often and be proactive. You cannot think that good things happen by chance or without commitment.

Lion

Dear friends of Leo, according to Branko’s horoscope for today (Saturday 1 July 2023), things are going well and there is serenity in relationships: this is true both with friends and with your partner. Summer is bound to bring you further relaxation and serenity.

COUPLE AFFINITIES FOR ALL ZODIAC SIGNS

Virgin

Dear Virgo, you are in a period in which Mercury makes you particularly irritable, and even a little anxious: do not unload these tensions on your partner and on those who love you. Roll up your sleeves and keep calm.

Balance

Dear Libra, you need to disconnect from daily stress and the hectic pace of life. Do not hesitate to give yourself a few days at the beach or in the middle of nature, it will help you.

BRANKO’S HOROSCOPE FOR 2023

Scorpio

Dear Scorpios, according to Branko’s horoscope today, there is a need for caution, because the planets are ready to bring out your dark side. Eliminate negative thoughts, reflect and relax. After all, that’s what summer is for.

Sagittarius

Dear Sagittarius, the heat doesn’t help you and makes you jealous and particularly possessive. A period of reflection can help you curb certain emotional excesses and find serenity again.

Capricorn

Dear friends of Capricorn, you have a lot of energy on you, even sentimentally. You can take advantage of it and go in search of new adventures, but don’t go overboard in revealing yourself to unknown people.

Acquarium

Dear Aquarius, according to Branko’s horoscope today (Saturday July 1, 2023), you need rest, lately you have asked too much of yourself. In this period little or nothing seems to capture your interest, you have to rediscover a genuine curiosity.

Fish

Dear Pisces, you’ve worked too much lately: it’s time to take a break and take advantage of the summer. The goal is to relax, no ifs, ands or buts. Otherwise what are the holidays for?

WHAT IS THE ASCENDANT AND HOW IS IT CALCULATED