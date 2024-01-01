Branko Horoscope: the astrologer's predictions for today

Aries

Dear Aries, start the year with the right attitude and without fear. Open up more and don't be reserved. You have many responsibilities, but also loved ones to look after, don't be distant. If you meet new people, don't judge them based on their first impression, which is often not the right one.

Bull



Dear Taurus friends, according to Branko's horoscope, by digging into yourself you understand that there are many aspects of your character that you didn't know. You must stop looking outside yourself, but put into practice the good intentions you want to achieve.

Twins

Dear Gemini, you finally feel appreciated and now you have understood that you don't have to go far to find affection. This day promises great things, take advantage of it because you will be able to achieve great things. In short, roll up your sleeves and get busy.

Cancer

Dear Cancer, you have to listen to a message carefully before understanding which way to go. You are slowly changing your habits and now you want to launch yourself into new experiences. You can build something truly special, even in love. What do you think about moving in together or having a child?

Lion

Dear Leo friends, according to Branko's horoscope for today, January 1, 2024, sometimes you waste time on trifles, but now you have to understand which way you are going. Try to find the right balance between your dreams and the concreteness necessary to move forward. Be patient before taking an important step.

Virgin

Dear Virgo, good job, you want to get great satisfaction. Get busy and try to carry out all the tasks before you, even the most difficult ones. This evening you will have great satisfaction upon returning home, in short the year will open in the best possible way.

Balance

Dear Libra, you have been experiencing a chaotic phase of your life for some time now. You feel uncomfortable and can't wait to get out of this tunnel. In love you know well what you feel and would like to declare yourself, but you are afraid that your message could be misunderstood, especially by a special person.

Scorpio

Dear Scorpio, according to Branko's horoscope today, you are too closed in on yourself and in your usual backyard, when instead you should know how to look beyond. Learn to reflect and think about the future with greater optimism. Come back down to earth and with a certain humility. This is not the right time to please others, think about yourself.

Sagittarius

Dear Sagittarius, you are sulky and tired, what's wrong? The pressure is great and you would like to make a change in your life. You have no shortage of reasons to complain, but maybe you should try to be more optimistic and think positively, you can build something beautiful.

Capricorn

Dear Capricorn friends, despite it being January 1st, you have a large amount of work to complete. You can't do otherwise, roll up your sleeves and get busy. There was no shortage of opportunities for fun, and you didn't always take them. Take action and give your best.

Acquarium

Dear Aquarius, according to Branko's horoscope today (Monday 1 January 2024) you are reserved, but you should be more optimistic. You have no shortage of ideas, try to act and you will finally find the right balance. Keep it up. You will be able to conquer a person you have liked for a long time.

Fish

Dear Pisces, your pragmatic nature will allow you to collect your ideas and put your projects into practice. Compared to previous days you are calm and can relax, after all these are festive days. You can achieve your goals and take back your life in this new year. Do not give up.

