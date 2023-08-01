Branko horoscope: the astrologer’s forecast for today

BRANKO HOROSCOPE – What do the stars say in the horoscope about Branko of today, Tuesday 1st August 2023? The astrologer has consulted the stars, and as always his horoscope was broadcast by the radio station, RDS, or other online sites such as the city courier or solodonna.it. Below are the complete predictions (present online) sign by sign of Branko’s horoscope today, Tuesday 1st August 2023:

Aries

Dear Aries, your compatibility with others is constantly on the rise. From a financial point of view you will have to deal with some hitch that could always happen and that shouldn’t throw you off balance.

Bull



Dear Taurus friends, according to Branko’s horoscope, you are too focused on your career. Also think about your private life. Maybe you should rethink your priorities a bit. Watch out for expenses.

Twins

Dear Gemini, you are going through a somewhat unstable phase especially as regards love and feelings. Your energy and creativity are at the top and this will help you compensate for what you are lacking in terms of affection.

Cancer



Dear Cancers, a great desire for escape and adventure is about to burst within you. Your health worries you a little, so you’ll have to try to take care of yourself.

Lion

Dear Leo friends, according to Branko’s horoscope today (Tuesday August 1, 2023), very lucky moments are coming. But be careful not to rush too much with the imagination. The work will induce you to keep your feet on the ground.

Virgin

Dear Virgos, right now it’s easy for you to get along with anyone. In love and finances, things are a little shaky right now, but that’s just a passing phase.

Balance

Dear Libras, you are running out of energy and you are feeling rather sluggish and demotivated. Fortune has turned its back on you a bit and even financially things are not going the right way. Hold on.

Scorpio

Dear Scorpios, according to Branko’s horoscope today, if from the point of view of compatibility with others things are turning in the right direction, the same cannot be said for the working aspect…

Sagittarius

Dear Sagittarius, you are living in a period marked by ups and downs. Perhaps you should surround yourself with people who understand and are able to accommodate your mood.

Capricorn

Dear friends of Capricorn, your sentimental and financial life is a little subdued due to some planetary conflict that is causing you some inconvenience. As far as health is concerned, there will be some small hitches that shouldn’t scare you.

Acquarium

Dear Aquarius, according to Branko’s horoscope today (Tuesday 1 August 2023), at this moment your energy is truly overwhelming and manages to infect even the people around you. From a sentimental point of view you will have to face a period of decline that will only be transitory.

Fish

Dear Pisces, your mood and energy are hitting a bit of a setback. Perhaps you are too preoccupied with your career and neglecting everything else.

