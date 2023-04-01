Branko horoscope: the astrologer’s forecast for today

BRANKO HOROSCOPE – What the stars say in the horoscope about Branko of today, Saturday 1st April 2023? The astrologer has consulted the stars, and as always his horoscope was broadcast by the radio station, RDS, or other online sites such as the city courier or solodonna.it. Below are the complete predictions (present online) sign by sign of Branko’s horoscope today, Saturday 1st April 2023:

Aries

Dear Aries, day dedicated to sincerity and honesty. But remember that not always saying everything you think, without any filter, is a good sign. Maybe it’s time to use a little diplomacy from time to time, especially in the workplace. Otherwise, you risk making enemies.

Bull



Dear friends of Taurus, according to Branko’s horoscope, you are giving your best at work, with a lot of commitment and dedication, but you are a little down in the dumps because the expected results and recognitions are not arriving. You don’t feel valued. You will soon rejoice in the great satisfactions, in the meantime having completed the tasks that have been entrusted to you.

Twins

Dear Gemini, in love there have been quarrels and misunderstandings, but the solution is not to raise the stakes further, but to try to stay still for a while and keep calm. Don’t blame yourself if something doesn’t go the way you want, try to let things slide on you.

Cancer



Dear Cancers, at work or in love, unfortunately the honeymoon that was established with your partner or colleague will end abruptly, and obviously you will be disappointed. Don’t panic if something doesn’t go the way you want, good solutions will come soon.

Lion

Dear friends of Leo, according to Branko’s horoscope today (Saturday April 1, 2023), try to reflect on where you are going. In love after so many strolling stories and one night stands, you are ready for something more serious and challenging. And also that it engages you on an intellectual level.

Virgin

Dear Virgos, you have decided, not without a few doubts, to give a second chance to a special person who, however, has betrayed you and made you suffer. But your good heart is big. Now check that he deserved it and doesn’t make any other mistakes.

Balance

Dear Libras, you are listened to a lot and have great charisma. Your word is therefore listened to and taken into consideration, this is an honor but also a responsibility, especially at work. Don’t forget to also think of yourself and your own good.

Scorpio

Dear Scorpios, according to Branko’s horoscope today, there is too much pressure on your shoulders and this is not a good thing, you should live lighter and more serene, without so many responsibilities and eyes fixed on you. It’s not good for you and those around you. Perhaps you need to lower your expectations a little and then you will be able to meet them, and consequently be happy.

Sagittarius

Dear Sagittarius, you have given a great opportunity to a person but he has not been able to take full advantage of it and you are a little disappointed about this. But on the other hand, we are not all made the same way, you have to expect failure. At work you have obtained a command post, success is assured.

Capricorn

Dear Capricorn friends, until recently you didn’t have high hopes about your project and the business you are carrying out, but in a short time things have changed and are going in the right direction. You have to be a little more optimistic and not always look at the glass as half empty.

Acquarium

Dear Aquarius, according to Branko’s horoscope today (Saturday April 1, 2023), you are playful and carefree, like it hasn’t happened to you for a long time. Be creative and full of ideas, put them into practice fearlessly and with enthusiasm. Watch out for someone to make you some April Fools’ Day.

Fish

Dear Pisces, a job interview will pay off and go better than expected, you can get noticed and achieve great successes. A commitment or a love story born for fun could turn into something very serious. Throw yourself headlong but always with rationality.

