When winter comes to western Austria and the Sun disappears behind the snow-covered Alps, you can stand in the bare orchards and still taste the sun-ripened fruits that the trees once bore—with a glass of schnapps.

For centuries, farmers in the Tyrol region have crushed, fermented and distilled apples, plums, apricots and other fruits to obtain schnapps, a strong liquor most commonly enjoyed as a digestif. Sometimes local herbs and plants are added.

The more than 4 million tourists who flock to Tyrolean ski towns such as Seefeld and Ischgl will find approximately 4,000 schnapp distilleries in the region, often within walking distance of the slopes. This elixir not only warms the soul; It also provides a strong dose of deep local tradition.

“When you visit a city, people want to know how we lived in the past and what we eat and drink today,” says Monika Unterholzner, a tour guide. In Austria, especially in the mountains of Tyrol, “schnapps is both,” she said. “It's part of our identity.”

In European schnapps, the fruit itself determines the final result, which means that the quality of the ingredients is everything. Distillers forage for the best vegetables or grow them in their own gardens, where they can watch them ripen on the vine.

“The process itself is very simple,” says Alexander Rainer, director of the Rochelt distillery in Fritzens. “And I think the most beautiful things in life are usually not complicated.”

The tradition at Rochelt began in the 1970s, when Günter Rochelt, Rainer's father-in-law, began distilling as a hobby. Now Rainer operates the business.

It sources fruit from select growers in the surrounding regions. No matter what the fruit is, it is left to ripen on the vine, then picked by hand, crushed and fermented. The mash then goes to the distillery, where guests can watch it transform into a perfectly clear liquor. Even in the dead of winter, Rainer said, at least one of the four copper stills is still working.

Schnapps has a deep flavor – when you shake a tasting glass, the schnapps leaves traces on the sides. It's also strong: Most varieties are around 150 proof, or about 75 percent alcohol, immediately after distillation. But instead of diluting it with water like most schnapps makers do, Rainer lets the liquor sit in the attic until the alcohol and fruit flavors are more balanced.

At JP Kössler, owner Christoph Kössler began distilling in 1995 — a time, he said, when there was a new interest in distilling a quality product rather than simply using surplus fruit to make schnapps.

But he made many mistakes before he got it right.

“If you make schnapps and you want to make good schnapps, you need good fruit,” says Kössler. “And you have to do it very well from a production point of view.”

Most distillers in Tyrol open their doors to visitors. The Tyrol tourist office offers suggestions for schnapps tours on its website. Hotels offer transportation around the region, but distillery owners also arrange transportation. They could even go pick up the visitor.

“When a guest comes over, you give them schnapps,” says Unterholzner. “You get it with a schnapps. And you take pride in schnapps.”

