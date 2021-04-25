Arsenal would activate Julian Brandt’s option if Martin Odegaard does not stay at the Emirates at the end of his loan, as explained by the German newspaper Bild. The Norwegian reached the gunners in January, as a loan from Real Madrid. With 14 games played and two goals scored, Odegaard has made a very good start for the team. Mikel Arteta trusts him, but he knows that when the loan ends, the chances of retaining him are slim.

Arsenal should pay a considerable amount of money to get their services, since Madrid would not accept less for a player who, at 22, has a great projection due to his quality and youth. In this situation, Borussia Dortmund’s Brandt could become Odegaard’s replacement in midfield. Arteta already wanted to incorporate him in the last winter market and it is that the German, since Edin Terzic took the reins of Dortmund, has little for the interim coach. He has only played from the start in 16 Bundesliga games, a circumstance that fuels a possible departure in the summer.

However, when Brandt’s future was mentioned in December, Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc was blunt: “I will repeat it again, there is not the slightest thing on the table. We can do nothing if rumors that are not true are constantly spread.” The truth is that Brandt’s fate would be in the hands of Marco Rose, Terzic’s substitute at the end of the season, who will have to decide whether or not to dispense with the German medium, which would cost Arsenal around 25 million euros.