In 2023, the State Duma amended the law on organic products that cannot be produced using chemicals; in July it passed three readings and was adopted. It can now include products labeled “green”, eco, bio.

In practice, this means: if manufacturers want to put such a label on a product, they will have to confirm the status of an environmentally friendly product. Legislators made an exception for those goods that are green in color.

This approach is used so that buyers do not get confused in the concepts indicated on the products: after all, until now they had different meanings.

More than 100 trademarks have been registered in Russia using the word “green” in the brand name, according to a letter from X5 Group to the State Duma Committee on Agricultural Issues Vladimir Kashin.

For example, in Pyaterochka and Perekrestok alone there are more than 2,000 units of products with trademarks that include “green” in the name. But it is impossible to prove the organic origin of these products, for example, when it comes to wine or ethyl alcohol, aperitifs, brandy, and so on.

The network emphasized that the Civil Code allows businesses to individualize their goods through the registration of trademarks. Trade is sure: organic regulation should not restrict civil rights. Therefore, X5 invites parliamentarians to make an exception for “green brands”.

The assortment of federal chains includes thousands of positions, in the name of which the word “green” is used in various forms, the Association of Retail Trade Companies (AKORT) noted. These are the networks’ own brands and third-party brands. Some of the products, in principle, cannot be certified as organic.

The introduction of restrictions on the use of the term and its legislative equating with the concept of “organic” will make it impossible to use a large number of already registered trademarks and signs, ACORT stressed.

All-seeing eco: “green” brands asked not to be equated with organic