Brands | The mystery of billions – Nokia used the Connecting People slogan to make fabulous profits, but its inventor is still unknown

Nokia mobile phones were a unique success story in the economic history of Finland. The catchphrase Connecting People was known almost all over the world, but no one knows for sure who invented it.

Best insights sometimes arise by chance. The famous slogan of Nokia’s peak years Connecting People (unites people) is one such.

In 1990, cell phones were the size of a handbag. At that time, there were very few people in the world who could even imagine that in the future billions of people would have a phone in their pocket.

That is, those that would really connect people from different parts of the world. A new catchphrase was needed for them, but it wasn’t there in the early stages Connecting People.

in Nokia the perception of a revolution in telephones began to strengthen when the CEO of the mobile phone manufacturer Nokian Mobile Phones was appointed in 1990 Jorma Ollila.

He hired the following year as sales and marketing director Anssi Vanjoenwho was tasked with renewing the brand.

“Most of the phones were sold under industrial customers’ own brands. Mobira and not Nokia phones were also sold in Finland. We decided quite soon that Nokia’s brand needs to be strengthened,” says Vanjoki.

However, there was one problem.

In the early 1990s, Nokia was a conglomerate, many of whose businesses were clearly more profitable than phones. There were televisions, Mikro-Mikko computers, cables and tires.

How on earth could phones define what a conglomerate looks and feels like.

In spring 1991 Vanjoki was organizing a brand afternoon for the top management of mobile phones, which was attended by more than 20 people.

The end result was that Nokia decided to stop making phones under the brand name of industrial customers. Mobira was also put in the closet. It took three years to design the new look and slogan.

“I started work at the advertising agency SEK Timo Suokon with. He was my sparring partner for a long time.”

The multi-sector company was managed at the head office in Pohjoisesland, like a holding company. The industry groups operate independently, and the group mainly decided on large corporate restructurings. Otherwise, the hands were free as far as marketing was concerned.

“At the head office, the group’s director of communications Matti Saarinen had also realized that the brand should be harmonized. The Nokia logo then had horrible ‘missiles’, which caused the Nokia name to always be in very small letters.”

Before the Connecting People tagline, Nokia’s brand had “missiles”.

Those were exciting times, because Nokia’s data was on sale, people wanted to get rid of consumer electronics, cables were on sale and network devices were separated from phones.

“The problem was that all industries had their own slogans. When Matti Saarinen asked the sales and marketing directors of all branches to a meeting, not everyone even showed up because the structure of the group was loose and the branches did things on their own.”

In the telephone industry the starting point was to make the brand human and approachable. At one point, The Human Touch was outlined as a slogan. However, in 1991 there was no information about touch screens yet.

In addition to him, Vanjoki, Arja Suominen about the group’s communication and Manfred Schmidt of consumer electronics and Martin Sandel of telecommunications.

“Of course, I was of the opinion that the slogan should be The Human Touch of mobile phones. In fact, I had two goals: the ‘missiles’ had to be thrown from the logo to hell, which would have Nokia’s name bigger. Another goal was to make the blue color more fresh and modern.”

Unanimity was not achieved at the meeting. As a compromise, everyone could send Saarinen their suggestions for a new slogan. In addition to this, proposals were requested from several advertising agencies.

Pivotal the meeting was held at the beginning of 1992. In addition to Vanjoe, Saarinen, Suominen, the director of communications for mobile phones were present Lauri Kivinen and Stefan Majur from consumer electronics.

The first was a presentation about giving up “controls” and changing to a more modern blue color. A vote was held on the slogan.

Each of the participants in the meeting had five votes. It was possible to give them to one or more proposals. Everyone voted for the slogan Connecting People.

“Nobody knows where Connecting People came from. Later, many have claimed to have invented it, but there is no absolute certainty. It is certain that none of us voters were.”

Anssi Vanjoe

In 1992 Ollila was appointed CEO of Nokia, who later became CEO. At Ollila’s initiative, Nokia began to focus on phones and network devices. The decision was one of the most significant in Finland’s economic history. Between 1992 and 2011, Nokia made operating profits of over 60 billion euros with its phones.

In the same year, the 101 phone went on sale, which was the first manufactured under the company’s brand. It became a great success.

“The significance of the tagline Connecting People was really great, because it reflected the vision that Nokia’s devices and networks really connect people. Two words were enough to tell what Nokia does.”

Vanjoki emphasizes that Nokia’s phones were easier to use than competitors’ products at that time. They were also designed from the beginning to be suitable for mass production from the design.

Back in 1998, Nokia overtook Motorola as the world’s largest mobile phone manufacturer. A couple of years earlier, Ollila had promoted Vanjoe to the company’s board, where he became a strong advocate of smartphones.

The fastest during the growth phase, a huge number of new employees were hired at Nokia, whose task was naturally to question previously made solutions.

Vanjoki was sometimes known as a headstrong but visionary leader whose passion was smartphones. He would have liked to reform Nokia by means that the board and other members of the board were not ready for.

“I was the guarantor of the Connecting People slogan at Nokia until the end. Sometimes you really had to bang your fist on the table to defend it. The best brands are those that undergo only very minor changes even over decades. One such is Mercedes-Benz, which we used as an example.”

Vanjoki resigned from Nokia in September 2010 on the same day as the new CEO had been appointed Stephen Elop from the software company Microsoft.

Last summer, Vanjoki had worked around the clock. He was tasked with saving Nokia’s smartphone business. Elop’s appointment was a big disappointment for him.

The following year, Nokia removed the Connecting People tagline from its brand. In April 2014, Nokia sold its heavily loss-making mobile phone business to Microsoft for 5.4 billion euros.

What ultimately ruined Nokia’s phone business?

“I won’t answer because you put it in the magazine anyway.”

After a little persuasion, Vanjoki considers the question again.

“There was too little focus on computers, i.e. smartphones, and too much on traditional phones. Smartphones should have been invested in a completely different way and much more. You can’t get more out of me than this.”