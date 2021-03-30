Brands Rapper Lil Nas X and a New York company release “Satan Shoes” with human blood, Nike takes legal action

Effortless from Brooklyn, MSCHF launched shoes modified from Nike sneakers that led to boycott demands.

Nike sues New York company MSCHF for copyright infringement. The company, which had previously launched special products, had unveiled running shoes marketed under the name Satan Shoes, or Satan Shoes, which were to be made of genuine human blood.

MSCHF had modified its product, launched on Monday, from Nike Air Max 97 shoes. They were priced at $ 1,018. The shoes also have the text Luke 10:18.

This is an excerpt from the Bible. The price and the text refer to Luke 18:18: And He said unto them, I beheld Satan cast out of heaven like lightning.

In addition, the shoes feature a five-pointed star pattern or pentagram, an inverted cross and a so-called beast number of 666. According to MSCHF, in collaboration with a rap artist Montero Lamar Hill that is, 666 pieces of shoes launched with Lil Nas X were sold in less than a minute.

The launch of the shoes is related to the artist’s song Montero (Call Me By Your Name), which was released on Friday, and whose musical idea Lil Nas X glides along the bar from the sky to hell.

Each shoe is said to have one drop of human blood among the red ink. The liquid is flooded into the Max Air bubble at the bottom of Nike’s sneakers. According to the BBC MSCHF members have donated blood for the project.

Niken The company does not accept the modification of the shoes in this way and wants the right to order MSCHF to withdraw the shoes from sale. According to Nike, MSCHF is not entitled to use the Nike logo.

According to Nike, the MSCHF project may be confusing and create a misconception that Nike’s products officially have something to do with Satan Shoes.

“In fact, there is already evidence of significant confusion in the market. This includes calls to boycott Nike shoes in response to the launch of MSCHF, based on a misconception that Nike would have approved this product, ”Nike states in court documents, according to the BBC.

Previously, the MSCHF has published Jesus shoes modified from Nike’s shoes. The Nike logo was also used on these shoes, but the company has not initiated a legal fight for those shoes. There was said to be holy water on the soles of Jesus’ shoes.