Are you worried about amount of soy in your canned tuna? The Federal Consumer Protection Agency (Profeco) just published a study that interests you.

In their 2024 analysis, they found that Some brands exceed the amount of soy indicated on their labels by more than 10%.

Why is this important? Soy is a known allergen and its consumption must be clearly reported to protect the health of consumers.

Which brands of canned tuna have the most soy?

Shredded tuna:

Aurrerá: Contains 21 to 22% soy, when its label indicates 14%.

Very precise: It contains 15 to 19% soy, when its label indicates 14%.

Tuna flakes:

El Dorado: Contains 18 to 23% soy in its water presentation, when its label indicates 14%.

Very precise: It contains 11 to 18% soy in its presentation in water with oil, when its label indicates 14%.

Soy tuna can contain up to 49 percent soy, which reduces the amount of animal protein in the product. Tuna brands often add soy to their products to make them more economical and to provide a firmer texture to the tuna and make it attractive to consumers.

Soy is added to canned tuna as an ingredient that can be presented in the form of protein (PST), which is obtained by dehydrating and defatting soy flour. PST has a texture similar to tuna, making it a partial substitute for this fish.