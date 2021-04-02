Brands Nike wins lawsuit against rapper Lil Nas X’s “Satan’s shoes”, attempt to claim product infringes

The shoes were sold under the name “Satan shoes” or “Satan shoes”. The black shoes had, among other things, a pentagram, or five-pointed star pattern, an inverted cross, and the so-called beast number, 666.

American clothing and shoe company Nike has won a lawsuit against New York-based company MSCHF. MSCHF is no longer allowed to sell, at least for the time being, its “Satan Shoes”, which it designed in collaboration with a U.S. rapper Montero Lamar Hill, with the artist name Lil Nas X.

Nike sued MSCHF to court at the end of March for copyright infringement after MSCHF had launched modified versions of the Nike Air Max 97 shoes.

The shoes were also sold for $ 1,018 (approximately € 860) and were manufactured in 666 pieces according to MSCHF. Every shoe has a drop of human blood, according to the company.

Nike sued the MSCHF for not accepting the modification of its shoes in this way. According to Nike, the company does not have the right to use the Nike logo, and in addition, according to Nike, some consumers have thought that Nike has something to do with the product.

The court agreed with Nike on Thursday, April 1, and banned the sale of the shoes, at least for the time being, according to news agency Reuters, among others. Judge Eric Komiteen according to the shoes infringed copyright.

The MSCHF issued the court after the decision bulletin, where it hopes to work with Nike and the court to clarify the matter. Namely, the company has one more pair of shoes left: Hill was scheduled to give the 666th pair a free raffle on Thursday. Now that is not possible so far.

According to the company, all the other couples have already been sold, so it is still unclear what the concrete impact of the court decision will be. The company said it had no intention of producing more than 666 pairs of shoes. However, shoe buyers are worried about whether they will get the shoes they paid for as a result of the decision, says British Broadcasting Corporation BBC.

MSCHF In its press release, Nike also highlighted Nike ‘s double standards of how the company monitors the use of its shoes.

In 2019, MSCHF released “Jesus Shoes”. The white sneakers were also modified from Nike Air Max 97 shoes. The MSCHF added to the shoes a golden Jesus hanging on a crucifix, as well as a drop of “holy water,” that is, water blessed by a New York priest, taken from the Jordan Stream, where Jesus was baptized according to the New Testament.

Of these shoes, Nike did not start a legal battle, so in his own words, the MSCHF was genuinely surprised that Nike took Satan’s shoes to court.

“Satan is as much a part of art history as Jesus. Satan represents the challenger of extreme authority. We were excited to get to make Satan’s shoes with Lil Nas X. We strongly believe in freedom of expression, ”the company outlines.

Shoes the launch was related to Hill’s song released at the end of March Montero (Call Me By Your Name).

In the music video for the song, Hill, among other things, slides along the pole from heaven to hell, dances with Satan, and eventually folds this neck, presumably taking on the role of Satan.

Hill has said he is gay, and the music video can be interpreted pretty directly so that by rejecting heaven, Hill is free to realize his sexuality. Hill said Time magazine in an interview that seeks to tell in his video not only his own story, but also the story of the rejects and persecuted in history.