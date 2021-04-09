Friday, April 9, 2021
Brands Nike agrees on bloody “Satan shoes”, shoes designed by rapper Lil Nas X out of sale

by admin
April 9, 2021
in World
0

According to Nike, MSCHF is withdrawing modified “Satan shoes” from Nike footwear.

American sportswear giant Nike says New York-based MSCHF has voluntarily withdrawn footwear called “Satan Shoes” from sale. A bet on a sale is part of a legal agreement between companies.

The MSCHF planned to make the footwear together with the American rapper Lil Nas X.

The agreement between Nike and MSCHF ends a copyright dispute between the companies that Nike raised last week. MSCHF’s controversial footwear featured the Nike “swoosh” logo.

“Satan Shoes” made by MSCHF­Picture: MSCHF handout / Reuters

The devil-themed footwear was a version of the Nike Air Max 97 shoes. Each shoe, according to the MSCHF, contained a drop of human blood and the text Luke 10:18, which refers to the 18th verse of Satan in the 10th chapter of Luke. 666 pieces of shoes costing more than a thousand dollars were made.

According to Nike, MSCHF offers a full refund for purchased “Satan shoes” and also “Jesus shoes” launched in 2019, which were also based on Nike’s shoe model.

.
