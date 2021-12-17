Brands Fitness equipment manufacturer with single star Chris Noth withdraws ad due to sexual offense allegations

Starring Chris Noth, Kiho rode the bike of the Peloton fitness equipment manufacturer in the sequel to the Single Life series.

Fitness equipment U.S. maker Peloton withdrew ad on Thursday accused of sexual offenses Chris Noth occurs.

Two women blame Single lifein the series Nihia, who plays Kiho (Mr. Big), about rapes. Noth has said the allegations are false.

A spokesman for the Los Angeles Police Department has told news agency AFP that police are investigating allegations made by women.

An exercise bike from Peloton was used Single lifeseries sequel And Just Like ThatIn a scene from the … series, where Noth’s role-playing character cycles and fumbles on the floor.

Scene led to a sharp decline in the value of Peloton’s share.

After the course dropped, Peloton posted an ad on his Twitter account featuring Kiho and a fictional fitness instructor portrayed by Noth. The ad was meant to enhance the image of the Peloton scene.

Now Fearless has said he will remove the ad due to allegations against Noth.

“Every single charge of sexual abuse needs to be taken seriously. We weren’t aware of these charges when we included Chris Noth in our response to the HBO series. Before we learn more, we will stop marketing that video and hide related social media releases, ”Peloton said in a statement. The Washington Post by.

Fearless has been in trouble for a long time. The value of the company’s share has fallen by about 75 percent since the beginning of the year.