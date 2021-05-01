If an image is worth a thousand words, the value of the image of an athlete is incalculable. “It is shown that those who look the best are the ones with the highest income and they are what attract the main brands. And in that, clothing, not only sportswear, is a fundamental aspect “, defines Mariano Rodríguez Giesso, president of Giesso, the century-old fashion house that provides” formal “clothing for Los Pumas, Los Jaguares and Argentine delegations to the Rio and Tokyo Olympics.

Linking streetwear to clubs and associations thrives for advertising purposes and to increase apparel sales to a captive audience of teams, national teams and stars from the vast majority of sports. There is a mutual interest and the “formal wear is a great contrast to the sporty one since it allows us to broaden the range of product offerings in our stores “, says Racing Marketing Manager Pablo Ruiz. The Academy, thus, has to Kappa as sponsor for sportswear and Giorgio Redaelli for the traditional linel.

Racing was a pioneer in incorporating urban garments into official merchandising. Since 2012 it is provided by Giorgio Redaelli, a high-end Italian brand, whose license is in the hands of the Abal family. Each year, the company designs, in agreement with the club, an exclusive line for daily use for the team, coaching staff and managers, and which are offered in the club’s stores and the brand’s premises. Thus, the usual garments (T-shirts, shorts, booties and socks), they are complemented with a kit for the street (jackets, pants, shirts, sweaters and sweaters, sneakers and casual shoes) with light blue and white tones.

“They are not sports garments: they are the same clothes that the players wear when they travel to the stadiums or by plane. In some cases, they are specific agreements for an international competition and that includes several options. In general, the payment of a part, an advertising exchange and a percentage of the subsequent sales in the store are agreeds “, clarifies Emilio Abal. Over the years and in addition to Racing, Giorgio Redaelli provided Boca, River, Central and Velez, He has just closed a deal with Argentinos and is about to do it with San Lorenzo.

Luxury brands compete to sign the great sports stars. For example, David Beckham played and plays for H&M and Dior, Neymar for the French Balmain and Balenciaga and Dybala for Dolce & Gabbana. At the club level, the rising Paris Saint Germain works with Hugo Boss and Juventus with Armani. The alliances are replicated in other sports, as is happening in Argentina. The AFA, without going any further, for two years has had Key Biscayne as its official supplier of “formal” clothing, to dress players, coaching staff and leaders who participate in official competitions until the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

Lionel Messi, surrounded by the two owners of the Key Biscayne brand, in the presentation of the exclusive line for the National Team.

Created 26 years ago, Key Biscayne has a network of 30 stores and is aimed at the informal and affluent public. “Sports fashion is a global trend since many years. It is comfortable, elegant and fine clothing, with elasticized jackets and pants for everyday life and not only for practicing sports “, remarks Nicolás Cuño, one of its owners. The businessman points out that the opportunity to” dress “the National Team arose from proposal of the AFA and that tuned with the aspiration to globalize the brand Through international figures such as Lionel Messi, Sergio Agüero, Lautaro Martínez and Angel Di María. At the presentation, all of them wore garments with the crab logo that identifies them.

The interest in sports in the case of Key Biscayne is not surprising. Cuño is the husband of Giselle Kañevsky, multi-champion with the Leonas. Thus, the brand also sponsors the tennis team in the Davis Cup and also introduced “sports” lines into its catalog. They are luxury stained glass windows for export of apparel designed for the periphery of sports, a path that La Martina lit up, which has branches in several European countries and in the USA.

Giorgio Redaelli, precisely, initiated contacts with several Uruguayan clubs (Peñarol, Nacional, Rentista and the national team) with the intention of replicating the same business model through sponsorships. Despite their fluid contacts, the brand could not continue the relationship with River and Boca for an unexpected reason. Both clubs have a contract with Adidas “which has a clause that prevents us from developing the concept of formal clothing,” they point out. Some believe that the three-strip company intends to enter that market.

Luis Scola heads the Argentine Olympic delegation in Rio de Janeiro, dressed by the Giesso brand.

The truth is that the world of fashion and sports definitely intersected. With 137 years of experience, Giesso formalized agreements with the Argentine Rugby Union and with the Argentine Olympic Committee to provide travel clothing and casual wear to Los Pumas and the Olympic athletes. Also to the tennis players who play the Davis Cup and Yachting.

Rodríguez Giesso clarifies that at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games, they provided 280 complete kits for the entire delegation (athletes, leaders, coaches and complementary personnel) and that they plan to repeat the same this year, at the Tokyo event. “It is a direct sales business, which includes coats, shirts, pants and seasonal clothes, which are delivered at cost,” he said.

In Rio, the Argentine delegation headed by Luis Scola, wore linen jackets and shirts, respecting the origins of the main athletics competition worldwide. Rodríguez Giesso clarifies that he rejected the possibility of sponsoring the brand as an exchange and that “the agreement goes more through play than business.” He also remembers that he is the president of the Argentine Ski and Mountaineering Association and describes himself as “passionate about sports”.

