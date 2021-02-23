The overly explicit design of the new outfit of the popular Fashion Nova brand has caused controversy among buyers. Relevant comments appeared under the post in Instagram– brand account.

It is a black latex set consisting of a Bust Be Love Crop Top with a long sleeve, Who’s That Girl Lace Up Faux Leather Skinny Pants and Eleanor Heeled Sandals.

The buyers found the described outfit indecent and expressed their bewilderment in the comments under the publication. “Who the hell is going to wear this?”, “This is some kind of wild image for a dancer,” “I won’t wear it for anything,” they were indignant.

However, some subscribers admired the kit. “Wow, how beautiful it is!”, “I need it as soon as possible, I hope it is still available”, “I really like these shorts,” the users wrote.

Earlier in February, the overly revealing design of a new outfit on the site of popular brand Pretty Little Thing provoked criticism online. This is a beige mini-dress, which is decorated with cut-outs in the hips that expose the body: the separated parts of the product are connected with each other by black lacing. The cost of the item on the company’s website is £ 20 (2045 rubles).