J. Bacorelle Ávila’s ship 02/19/2025



Updated 02/20/2025 at 02: 13h.





The representatives of brand brands such as Volvo, Byd, Hyundai, Kia and Mini have expressed concern about the lack of an incentive plan for the purchase of electric cars in Spain, so they claim the reactivation of the Moves Plan, a program of government aid to encourage the acquisition of electric vehicles ..

The lack of an adequate incentive and infrastructure plan is making it difficult for the sale of electric vehicles and delaying the transition to a more sustainable mobility. But in addition to financial aid, manufacturers demand an investment in the construction of a broader and more efficient network of loaders.

«It is a terrible situation for electrified vehicles. It has to be resolved with the maximum urgency, because there is no doubt that the transition to an ecomobility entails efforts of all: manufacturers have already done so, our concessionaires too, and now the administration has to fulfill, ”said the ‘country Manager ‘by Byd Spain and Portugal, Alberto de Aza, at the’ Women’s Worldwide Car of the Year ‘forum held yesterday in Madrid.

The companies attending the event have demanded that if these aids are implemented, they are rapid and effective. «We hope that aids are reactivated as soon as possible, although Moves is not enough. A faster plan is needed because the aid takes and then it cannot be that if customers receive 4,500 euros, they stay in 2,000 when they make the rent, ”he reaffirmed the Hyundai Spain CEO, Leopoldo Satrústegui.









In the same way, the CEO of Volvo Car Spain, José María Galofré, has indicated that if you want to change the park in a total way, collaboration from the administration, manufacturers, customers and other companies that include the sector are necessary.

«There is a law that will force December 31 that all gas stations become ‘electrolyiners’. But the day we have ‘electroles’ every 15 kilometers and that we can load 200 or 300 kilometers in just 10 minutes, customers will see that the electric is cheaper, less polluting and will have less maintenance expenses, ”explains Galofré.

On the other hand, the main theme that worries the European automotive is the new ‘coffee’ emission standard (for its acronym in English), which has entered into force this year and has hardened the CO2 limit of 115.1 grams per kilometer at 93.6 grams. The director of Mini Spain, Carlos Martínez, has assured that “a flexibility would be good” of this standard.

«To comply with the ‘coffee’ regulations we have to sell electric. There is no other way to reduce emissions by 20%-25%, but with the cancellation of aid, there have been clients who have canceled their orders, ”said the general director of KIA, Eduardo Dívar.

Given the lack of aid, automotive companies have launched their own discount plans to help the purchase of electric vehicles. “Car manufacturers have to get chestnuts out of the fire, we cannot depend on politicians, whether European or Spanish,” said Dívar, after starting the year with Kia Ev3 as the best selling car in the electric market.

Duty

On the other hand, Korean and Japanese car manufacturers have expressed concern about the imposition of tariffs on China and have requested an equitable regulatory framework for all market actors.

«We all have to fight with the same weapons. State aids have to be balanced for all car. It is necessary and advisable to have free trade, but that we all have the same conditions, ”said Dívar de Kia.

«Free trade, yes, but with a certain order. It is necessary to try to make the competition loyal », has ended up, meanwhile, Leopoldo Satrúgui, from Hyundai.

These manufacturers argue that the application of tariffs to China creates a competitive disadvantage for them, since Chinese companies could benefit from protectionist policies in their country of origin. Therefore, they request that clear and common rules be established for all manufacturers, in order to guarantee fair competition and avoid distortions in the market.