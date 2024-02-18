Brands | A US graphic design publication praises Iittala's new logo: “Luxuriously bold”

According to the reviewer of the American graphic design website, Iittala's old logo “definitely looks outdated”.

Iittalan part of Finnish consumers dismayed the new look has received a more enthusiastic reception in graphic design circles in the United States.

Graphically design company Under Consideration deals with Iittala's brand renewal Brand New –on his blog in an article published earlier this week at length.

Iittala's logo was evaluated by the co-founder of Under Consideration Armin Vitwho said in the publication that he does not own any Iittala dishes.

From tips sent by readers, he had learned that some Finns have been very attached to the old Timo Sarpaneva to the designed logo, and the reform has come as a shock to them.

Viti himself thought the old logo was “quite nice”, but he didn't see anything special in it.

“In 2024, it will definitely look outdated.”

Instead, the new logo gets praise from him. Vit says that he likes how the logo utilizes a difficult set of letters and creates “something unique and recognizable” out of them with the help of II and TT pairs. Wide pairs create balance because A and L are naturally wide letters.

“My first impression of the new logo is luxuriously bold.”

Fuck thinks the new logo fits better with the “decorative and delicate” product range, and likes the “luxurious” yellow color of the logo. He is especially fascinated by the story behind the choice of color: when glass melts in extreme heat, it is yellow in color.

Vit is also considering the reuse of the previous logo. According to him, the perfect alternative for a new look could have been to modify the previous logo into a modern version.

US-based graphic artist Armin Vit thinks that a new version of the old Iittala logo could have been modified, and then it would perhaps not have aroused such criticism as the current new logo.

Although Vit generally likes the new logo, he believes that giving up the red i-mark was not a good solution. He thinks that if the company had kept the i-label on its products, even if in a different color, it would have been easier for consumers to accept the reform.

According to Vitti, Iittala seems to be trying to get rid of its reputation as a “household goods brand” with its reform and wants to reposition itself in the market. In his opinion, the new logo fits this perfectly.

“At least the company's efforts are not hindered by a logo from another era.”

On the Brand New blog site according to the site, more than 1.2 million people visit it per month, and it is, according to its own words, one of the most read sites about logos.

Brand New writes about brand reforms that it considers relevant in some way. Finnair and Nokia have previously accessed its website from Finnish companies.

Brand New liked Finnair's logo introduced in 2010. According to the publication, Finnair's new logo was a safe alternative: according to it, the logo showed adaptation to the times, but no revolution (“evolution, no revolution”).

The site criticized Nokia's logo last year. The evaluator of the logo personally did not like it at all, although he praised that it reflected the big change in the company's business well. According to the evaluator, visually, the logo told very well that it was no longer the same old Nokia focused on selling mobile phones.

However, the evaluator was disturbed by the fragmentedness of the logo and the large spaces between the letters. In his opinion, they became particularly disturbing in the Nokia Bell Labs logo.