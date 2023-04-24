I was 24 years old. Her name was Brandon and lived in the Historical Center. He got into a fight with some guys, who later came back armed and shot him.

The Secretariat of Citizen Security (SSC) of Mexico City received an emergency call alerting about a person injured by a firearm in the Centro neighborhood, in the Cuauhtémoc Mayor’s Office.

Upon arriving at the scene, the security forces found a 25-year-old man on the ground with visible bloodstains, who died due to gunshot wounds to the abdomen and back.

According to the mother of the deceased young man, her son had a fight to blows with some subjects moments before the shooting, who were possibly responsible for the attack and fled the scene on a motorcycle.

Paramedics from the SSC Rescue and Emergency Squad (ERUM) arrived at the scene to provide medical attention to the young man, but unfortunately he was diagnosed without vital signs.

The SSC officers cordoned off the area and requested the presence of the agent of the Public Ministry of the Strategic Investigation Prosecutor for the Crime of Homicide, who will initiate the investigation folder and carry out the corresponding inquiries.

In addition, an analysis of the video surveillance cameras is being carried out to identify the likely attackers.

Safety in CDMX

The National Action Party (PAN) in Mexico City has pointed out that after more than four years of government, the municipalities governed by the Morena party continue to be the most insecure for their inhabitants.

He argues that although the government of Mexico City has stated that insecurity rates are decreasing, citizens still feel insecure in Tláhuac, Iztapalapa, Iztacalco, Xochimilco, Gustavo A. Madero and Milpa Alta, which have in common being governed mayors by Morena.

The capital PAN cites the results of the National Survey of Urban Public Security (ENSU) carried out by the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI) corresponding to the first quarter of 2023.

According to this survey, the governments of Morena register the worst perception of public security, becoming the most insecure demarcations in the city.

In contrast, he highlighted that the mayors’ offices governed by the opposition grouped in the Union of Mayors’ Offices of Mexico City (UNACDMX) offer the best security conditions. According to him, this shows that the “Shield” strategy is a guarantee of peace and tranquility for the inhabitants of the city.