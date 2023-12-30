Monterrey is by far the club with the greatest desire for revenge within Liga MX heading to the Clausura 2024 tournament. The team from the northern country spent many millions of dollars in 2023 to form the most powerful squad in CONCACAF and, however, its performance on the field of play was far below expectations, he was not even able to reach any finals, not even in CONCACAF competitions.
Right now the Rayados board is very active within the market, surveying players inside and outside of Mexico, however, they are not having the desired effectiveness, because due to the lack of departures, the club cannot sign as freely as it would like.
Although, the Monterrey management seems to have an effective end to the year, since everything indicates that the club has closed its first reinforcement for 2024: Brandon Vázquez.
According to the portal Halftime, there is total agreement between all parties for the arrival of Vázquez this winter in Monterrey. The interest of the Premier League in the Cincinnati scorer has not increased and that is why the 25-year-old forward has decided to leave the MLS to reach Liga MX and be part of Fernando Ortiz's squad.
During the beginning of his career, Vázquez trained with Xolos de Tijuana. The forward would not occupy a foreign position for Rayados, therefore, his signing does not require departures.
