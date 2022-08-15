Brandon Vázquez is the most pleasing revelation in MLS this season. The 23-year-old scorer, current scoring sub-leader in Stars and Stripes football, came out of nowhere after a stint without the slightest prominence in Liga MX and today he has become a born ‘9’ with an average very high goal.
This explosion of Vázquez has not gone unnoticed, because weeks ago the player became an option for Chivas for the forward, an alternative that finally could not materialize. However, the scorer continues to add suitors and now a Premier League team is very interested in adding him to their ranks.
The most recent information indicates that Leeds United coach Jesse March welcomes the arrival of the Mexican-American striker to reinforce his squad. And although at the moment there are no formal contacts between clubs, they could soon happen, especially now that the English team’s starting number ‘9’, Patrick Bamford, has fallen due to injury. Vázquez’s value is barely around one million euros, but weeks ago Cincinnati demanded 5 million dollars from Chivas for the transfer of the player, a price that Leeds would also have to pay.
