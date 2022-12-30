During the last two markets, the Mexican striker Brandon Vázquez has been wanted on a couple of occasions by the Chivas team. In the summer, the Verde Valle club was unable to pay the 5 million dollars that Cincinnati demanded for him. Now in winter, the Guadalajara team presented a formal offer of 7 million for the transfer of ‘9’, which was promptly rejected by the MLS team.
The MLS club argued that their intentions were to cement their sports project above economic benefits and they consider Brandon a crucial part of the team’s good performance on the field, which is why they refused to transfer him. However, a new opportunity opens up for the Mexican striker in this winter market, specifically within the European market, where he adds a new suitor.
Sources close to MLS say that Standard Liège have sounded out the 24-year-old striker’s performance and are very interested in his services for the rest of the season in Europe. The club that the Belgian first division is looking for a striker and they see in Vázquez the option that best suits what they are looking for, for which they could put an offer in the following days on the table of the Cincinnati FC team, same that should be above the 7 million dollars that Guadalajara offered at the time.
