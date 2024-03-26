Brandon Moreno announced that his time in the UFC has come to an end for a while. The first Mexican UFC champion revealed that he will take a break to enjoy other things in his life, and assured that if he returns to the octagon it is safe but he still does not know when.

In a publication on social networks, Brandon Moreno shared his message with his followers where he explains that after having achieved great things in the UFC, he has decided to take a break and even more so now that things were not going well for him after two defeats, the most recent now in the month of February.

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Load content {{title}} {{/main}}

“I think I'm tired, tired of the media, of the environment, of the pressure, of always having the same questions. Everything I have carried on my shoulders in recent years has made my mind tired and I need to rest a little,” said the fighter.

Moreno made it clear that his temporary retirement is just that, just a pause in his career and that he is willing to return in a while. He did not make it clear how much time he will now have outside of fighting but he wants to enjoy more things.

“It's not December that I'm going to stay away from mixed martial arts 100%, but I will take some time to rest, to be with my family, to live like someone normal,” he highlighted.

“Wait for me, be patient, it's waiting for my mind to compose itself to do things right again. The last time I left and came back, he was world champion. I still think I'm an incredible fighter.“were the words of the Mexican fighter.

Brandon Moreno last fought in February against Brandon Royval in Mexico City where he lost. His return could be expected for quite some time.