The NBA has announced the winner of the Most Improved Player award in the 2019/20 season, which was only counted until March 11 and not until the end of the regular phase. The graceful is the American forward Brandon ingram, which has managed to stay ahead of ‘Bam’ Adebayo (Heat) and Luka Doncic (Mavericks) in voting. Ingram has achieved 326 points of the 100 members of the press who had the right to participate, more than Adebayo (295) and Doncic (101).

For Ingram it is the first prize of its kind. It happens in the honors Cameroonian Pascal Siakam, who won this award and the championship last year.

Adebayo He has been in the competition for three years and it was here, without Hassan Whiteside as a man to share in the Spoelstra rotation, that he achieved his best performance. DoncicInstead, he arrived in 2018, he was Rookie of the Year in 2019, he has played the All-Star in 2020, a meteoric progression of his.

Brandon Ingram has achieved a remarkable increase in his statistics. Of the 18’3 points, 5’1 rebounds and 3 assists on average that he achieved with the Lakers last season, which also ended it out due to a venous thrombosis, at 23.8 + 6.1 + 4.2 of this, in which he has had to share the limelight with the promising Zion Williamson in Pelicans with a great future.