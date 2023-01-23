Huu Can Tran, 72, committed a massacre at a nightclub near Los Angeles last weekend. Ten people shot the Asian man dead, ten others were injured. When the man walked into another dance hall with his gun 20 minutes later, he was disarmed before he could inflict further casualties. 26-year-old Brandon Tsay managed to steal his weapon from Huu Can Tran. “I saw his gun and my heart stopped beating.”

