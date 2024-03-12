After a long wait, Brando Ephrikian has chosen one of the two suitors, let's find out together who he will continue the journey with outside of his studies, Beatriz or Raffaella?

When you have to make important decisions, it often takes time to better evaluate the situation. Surely Brando Ephrikian he took all the time necessary to best choose his suitor. In fact, in today's episode, March 12, the tronista made her choice. Let's find out who he left the studio with Men and womenwhether with Beatriz or Raffaella.

Brando Ephrikian

The throne of Brando Ephrikian it was almost certainly one of the longest in the program of Men and Women. In fact, the tronista took all the time necessary to make his choice. These long times have forced his suitors to make important sacrifices. In fact, as Raffaella, who joined the program at a later time, said, she was forced to abandon her job in order to participate. But today, the wait for his two suitors is over, Brando has decided with whom to leave his studies Men and women.

Already last week the tronista seemed ready to make his choice, but at the last minute he took a step back, leaving both viewers and the two suitors in doubt. Beatriz convinced Brando from day one, while for Raffaella the path was uphill. In fact, after the first episodes, Brando was intent on eliminating Raffaella because she was not very involved from an aesthetic point of view. And today March 12th, Brando he chose with which of the two to continue the journey outside of studies.

To provide us with the previews of choice is Lorenzo Pugnaloniwhich he revealed to all fans of Men and women, the long-awaited choice of the tronista. In the end the choice fell on Brando Ephrikian Raffaella Scuotto, who answered yes. Beatriz had to settle for a no, even though the feeling between the two was very strong from day one.